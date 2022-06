The Frozen Fruits Market To Witness Calculated Innovation

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The recently revised report on the frozen fruits industry has predicted the market to attain a valuation of around US$ 4 Bn by 2031 while registering a robust CAGR of 5.4% over the next ten years. According to this study, the frozen fruits market is set to depict an absolute opportunity of US$ 120 Mn in 2021. The level at which urban lives are getting complicated, handling workloads & faring long distances, there is a bespoken need for consuming convenience and ready-to-eat foods such as frozen fruits. While rising disposable incomes of consumer do boost the sales of frozen fruits, it is the booming retail & online shopping sector that has attracted consumers towards frozen fruits.

Benefits of consuming frozen fruits have been scientifically-proven by research studies, but have been attested by online platforms that promote the consumption of frozen fruits over fresh fruits. Persistence Market Research believes that the global demand for frozen fruits will grow steadily in the years to come, procuring revenues worth over US$ 4 Bn by 2031-end.

In its latest report, titled “Frozen Fruits: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031,” Persistence Market Research has assessed that in 2021, a substantial amount of frozen fruits were consumed across the globe, bringing in revenues worth US$ 2.4 Bn.

The report also predicts that Asia-Pacific will record fastest sales of frozen fruits during the period, registering a modest value CAGR. Nevertheless, Europe will emerge as the largest market for frozen fruits, as Germany is expected to account for 18% of the market share in the region.

Demand for frozen fruits in Latin America and North America is also expected to gain traction, as these regions are poised to register value CAGRs above 5%.

The report has also profiled leading manufacturers of frozen fruits, which include, Pinnacle Foods Inc., Kendall Frozen Fruits Inc., Ardo NV, SunOpta Inc., Welch Foods Inc., Agrana Beteiligungs, Kerry Group Plc., SICA SICODIS, Titan Frozen Fruits LLC.

Factors Restraining Consumption of Frozen Fruits

Firstly, consumers are under the assumption that frozen fruits are inferior substitutes of fresh fruits, and that they are processed by added preservatives. Perception of consumers towards the genuineness of frozen fruits is what the market players should focus on, and increase their outreach through awareness programs.

Lack of associations related to frozen fruits has also been cited in the report as a key restraint for the market’s growth. In order to help consumers overcome their misconceptions about frozen fruits, companies must establish associations and carry out awareness drives under them.

Another key inhibitor for the growth of global frozen fruits market is costs related to power and freight in the frozen fruits. Compared to preservation of other foods, these costs are much higher for frozen fruits as they are required to be transported under special conditions.

Moreover, developing countries are unable to facilitate such special facilities in the supply of frozen fruits. Infrastructural challenges, improper road networks, and shortage of power supply are some factors that are incidentally impeding the growth of frozen fruits market in developing nations.

Global Frozen Fruits Market: Key Report Highlights

In 2021 and beyond, red fruits & berries is expected to be observed as top-selling frozen fruits, procuring more than half of global revenues

IQF will remain as the widely-adopted freezing technique in the global frozen fruits market

In terms of application, a majority of frozen fruits will be used for production of confectionary & bakery items, dairy products, and fruit-based beverages

These three applications will collectively account for more than 4/5 of the market value throughout the forecast period

