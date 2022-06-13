Digitized Episodic Care To Drive The Art And Sculpture Market

CITY, Country, 2022-Jun-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The world art and sculpture market is expected to bring innovative guns during the forecast period. The short-term turmoil was initially witnessed by the effects of Brexit and then by a pandemic, but the market has not recovered and will continue to recover. Emerging countries are expected to be flag bearers. This is a scene where the CPG moves vertically.

A new report entitled “Art and Sculpture Market : Global Industry Analysis (2012 to 2016) and Forecast (2017–2025)” published by Persistence Market Research highlights the growth of the global arts and sculpture market over the eight years from 2017 to 2025. Track. Markets are divided by product type, sales channel, end user, and region. The report predicts that the global arts and sculpture market will be valued at US $ 8,640.0 million in 2016 and will reach US $ 24,632.1 million by the end of 2025.

The market is expected to witness high earnings growth during the forecast period. This growth is due to a growing awareness of art products as an investment, not just decorations.

World Art and Sculpture Markets: Important Facts

It is difficult to predict the direction of the global market due to some macroeconomic factors that may affect the market in the next few years.

In regions such as the United States, Brazil and Germany, there are significant business risks that can impact the global market.

The art and sculpture market shows strong demand for the highest quality art and collectibles.

Thirty-six percent of 400 private bunkers and wealth advisors have suggested that customer demand for servicing this particular asset class will increase.

The total number of ultra-high net worth individuals is projected to increase by 41% to 263,500 by 2025. Expected growth rates vary widely from region to region and are led by emerging economies. From this class of population, we can expect an increase in demand for high-quality works of art.

Global Art and Sculpture Market: Forecast by Product Type

Product type segments are categorized into artifacts, including manuscripts, decorative arts, and so on. The engraving segment holds a high market share and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Sculptures are usually sold with paintings, which expands the customer base of sculptures.

Global Arts and Sculpture Markets: Forecast by Sales Channel Type

Based on the type of sales channel, the global arts and sculpture market is divided into auction houses, dealers, retailers, and individual sales. The dealer segment is subdivided into galleries, art fairs and online sales, and the personal sales segment is further subdivided into artist studios and other segments including consumer-to-consumer transactions and advisors. During the survey period, the dealer segment’s revenue growth and market share are expected to remain high.

Global art and sculpture market: end-user forecasts

Individual collectors, museums (local and international), real estate developers, interior designers, home buyers, and other professionals (art certifiers, restorers, conservator-restors) are end-users of art and sculpture. It is a part. Most parts of the world are influenced by the American art and sculpture perspective, moving and changing the perspective of art. This has increased the importance of individual collectors and increased their market share in this segment.

Global Art and Sculpture Markets: Regional Forecasts

Five regions are covered in this report, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA. In terms of value, the North American market is projected to be the most attractive regional market for art and sculpture during the forecast period. The European art sculpture market is expected to record a steady increase in year-on-year growth throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

World Art and Sculpture Market: Tracking Competition

This report provides detailed profiles of key market players such as Sotheby’s, Christie’s, Bonhams 1793 Limited, Phillips Auction LLC, China Guardian Auction Co., Ltd., Frith Sculpture, Sculpture Studios, WorldArtCommunity, Pundole’s, Bid & Hammer, AstaGuru. ..

