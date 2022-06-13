The North America Medical Wellness Devices Market To See An Influx Of Digitized Patient Care Models

CITY, Country, 2022-Jun-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The North American medical wellness device market aims to grow significantly over the next decade. NLP is a new “normalized” normal. NLP handles various interactions between human language and computers. In other words, the combination of deep learning and analytical tools enables the interpretation of medical data and the improvement of clinical decisions to drive the growth of NLP in healthcare.

Medical wellness devices such as thermometers, sphygmomanometers, oxygen meters, diabetes monitors, sleep trackers and smart watches are important devices that are extremely useful in monitoring the health of patients. Braces, orthotic devices, and devices for mobility care can help with serious injuries and dysfunction / disability of parts of the body.

The market is expected to grow at a high rate as consumers become more aware of these devices. With the number of people with heart disease, blood pressure, injuries and accidents increasing at a rate of 10% each year, the need for medical wellness devices is growing faster than ever before.

According to a new report released by Persistence Market Research, the North American medical wellness device market is valued at US $ 29.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% over the forecast period (2021-2031) . ..

Company Profile:

Abbott

DexCom, Inc.

Medtronic plc

LifeScan, Inc.

F. Hoffman-La Roche AG

Ascensia Diabetes Care US Inc.

Tandem diabetes care

OMRON HEALTHCARE USA

Dr. Trust USA

A & D Company, Limited

Important points from market research

The thermometer segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR rate of 10% due to multiple uses such as temperature checking, research, and room temperature maintenance.

Smartwatch medical wellness devices are expected to contribute approximately 27% revenue share by 2031 due to their wide availability and increased adoption for pulse rate detection.

Of all end users, retail sales occupy more market share than other users.

The United States holds the highest market share in the North American market due to the presence of more medical device companies, high medical costs, and the adoption of advanced medical tools and equipment in the country.

Key players are focused on strengthening the clinical pipeline with new discoveries of new anti-abuse formulations.

“The growing elderly population around the world is driving the demand for braces and support,” said Persistence Market Research analysts.

Increased medical costs for medical wellness devices

In recent years, medical expenses have been increasing at a high rate. Medical costs in North America increased at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2003 and 2013. Healthcare growth far outpaced the population’s growth rate during this period, increasing at a CAGR of 1.22% over the same period. As a result, per capita health care costs increased from US $ 597 in 2003 to US $ 1,032 in 2013, increasing at a CAGR of 5.62%. As a result, demand for medical wellness devices is also increasing in the region.

What does the report cover?

Persistence Market Research provides a unique perspective and actionable insights into the medical wellness device market in its latest research, showing historical demand assessments from 2016 to 2020 and forecasts from 2021 to 2031. increase. Research studies include products (blood pressure monitors, diabetes monitoring devices, thermometers, pulse oximeters, sleep trackers, smart watches, massagers and pain relief, mobility care, braces and support, equipment, phototherapy) and distribution channels (in-facility). Sales and retail sales throughout North America).

