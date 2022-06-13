The Selfie Accessories Market To Grow Based On The Adoption Of AG (Augmented Reality)

Selfie Accessories Market in 2022

The report on the selfie accessories market based on recent developments and data collated from the previous year appears to provide a thorough understanding. The market overview provided in the opening section is intended to provide readers with sufficient information about the products and services. It focuses on market definitions as well as product applications and end-user industries. The report covers the time horizon from 2022 to 2030. Competitive analysis and prominent industry trends have been included in the in-depth research provided in the main section of the report.

The ubiquitous selfie craze is a boon for selfie accessory makers, who head to the bank with a smile. According to a recent market study by Persistence Market Research , the global selfie accessories market is expected to be valued at $6.371 billion by the end of 2027, up from $1.963 billion at the end of 2017. This implies a CAGR of 15.9% over the eight-year study period from 2017 to 2027.

In a new report titled “Selfie Accessories Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)” Persistence Market Research analyzes this significant market growth and examines the factors leading to surging demand for selfie accessories in the global market a variety of factors.

The report introduces some important players that are popular globally such as Airselfie , SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., MPOW Technology Co., Ltd., Selfie Stick Gear, Anker Technology Co. Ltd., Looq System, Inc. ZEROTECH Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd., Momax Technology Ltd., Fromm Works Inc. and KobraTech, etc.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross profit margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future prospects of Selfie Accessories.

Factors Driving Global Selfie Accessories Market Demand

Some of the major factors contributing to the growing demand for selfie accessories include:

More and more selfie apps for buying insurance and other areas where pictures are used

The use of selfie accessories at events such as weddings, birthdays, parties, etc. is rapidly increasing.

The growing popularity of social networking has led to consumers’ growing preference for posting selfies on social media sites such as Facebook and Instagram

Growth in travel and tourism has made clicking photos including selfies a mandatory aspect of a holiday; thus indicating a huge demand for selfie accessories

The public is keen to click selfies on almost every occasion in life

Innovations in selfie accessories, including supported technologies and hardware

Rising disposable income makes it easier for people to invest in smartphones and smart devices, boosting the convenience of selfies

Apart from the growing demand for smartphones leading to an increase in the demand for selfie accessories, the demand for photography and videography is also growing rapidly

Global Selfie Accessories Market: Segmentation and Forecast

The global selfie accessories market is segmented into selfie sticks, selfie lights, selfie drones, selfie remote shutters, and clip-on cameras based on product type. Selfie sticks are the most revenue-generating segment of the global market and are expected to be valued at USD 2.524 billion by the end of the 2027 forecast period. The segment is during study.

The global selfie accessories market is segmented into Android and iOS based on compatibility. Android is the largest segment in this category and is expected to be worth $4,469.2 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.9%.

On the basis of sales channels, the global selfie accessories market is segmented into online stores and offline stores. Persistence Market Research analysis pointed out that online stores are the preferred channel for purchasing selfie accessories, with a segment revenue contribution of $3.827 billion by the end of the 2027 forecast period.

Persistence Market Research tracks the performance of the global selfie accessories market across key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA. Asia Pacific is the world’s largest selfie accessories market and is expected to be valued at $683.9 million in 2017, and the market is expected to be valued at $2,365.9 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2017 to 2017 2027. North America is the second largest regional market, with revenue expected to increase from $517.9 million in 2017 to $1,780.9 million by the end of 2027, at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2017 to 2027.

Regional coverage (regional production, demand and country forecasts, etc.):

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.)

