Telma upgrades to Alepo’s Broadband AAA to modernize its fiber network

Antananarivo, Madagascar, 2022-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ — As demand for high-speed internet services in Madagascar continues to grow, the country’s leading operator, Telma, is modernizing its fiber broadband network. The operator will upgrade to the latest version of digital enablement expert Alepo’s Broadband AAA.

Telma has been using Alepo’s network infrastructure for nearly two decades. Given their longstanding successful association, they decided to update their system with the newest features and enhancements supported by Alepo. The upgrade will enable Telma to introduce more differentiated and innovative FTTx services. The operator will be able to support unlimited data plans with and without caps, specific validity capped plans, and more advanced speed- and volume-based offerings.

Alepo will implement a centralized system for Telma’s prepaid and postpaid customers, as well as an integrated policy server function within the AAA. The solution includes Alepo’s high-performance AAA server, convergent billing, self-care, and more.

Alepo’s solution will bolster security and prevent revenue leaks, helping drive business success. Its high scalability makes the system futureproof, ensuring support for the network as it grows.

“Data consumption has surged in Madagascar over the past few years and demand for quality high-speed services continues to grow. Upgrading to the latest version of Alepo’s Broadband AAA will enable us to continue providing a superior customer experience to our ever-increasing subscriber base. Alepo is a seasoned and reputed AAA vendor, and we’re certain it will help us drive ROI while bolstering our network capabilities,” said Patrick Pisal-Hamida, CEO, Telma Madagascar.

Derrick Gross, President, Alepo, said, “We’re excited to enable a leading operator like Telma to modernize their AAA infrastructure. Their continued commitment to Alepo’s products and services is a testament to our commitment to customer success, and we hope to be their trusted partner for decades to come.”

Alepo’s 5G– and NFV-compliant AAA has played a decisive role in the success of dozens of service providers over the past two decades. It continues to power global networks of all sizes, including Tier 1 operators.

About Telma

Telma is the leading telecommunications service provider of Madagascar. The operator is committed to enabling every citizen to embrace a digital lifestyle. The operator provides consumer as well as enterprise services. Its modern and innovative offerings include mobile and broadband services. In 2020, Telma launched the country’s as well as Africa’s first 5G network.

Source: Alepo PR Team