Worldwide Demand For 1,3-Propanediol Will Grow At An Impressive 11.3% CAGR To Touch The USD 2,789.8 Million Mark Through 2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

The global 1, 3 propanediol market is estimated at USD 935.2 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 2,789.8 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2032.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global 1,3-Propanediol as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable insights to our clients regarding the 1,3-Propanediol. For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview about the 1,3-Propanediol and its classification.

Prominent Key players of the 1,3-Propanediol market survey report:

Metabolic Explorer

Merck KGaA

Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company

Zhangjiagang Glory Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Haihang Industry

Hunan Rivers Bioengineering Co. Ltd.

Sheng Hong Group Holdings Ltd.

Other Market Players

Global 1, 3 Propanediol Market by Category

By Source, Global 1, 3 Propanediol Market is segmented as: Bio-based PDO Petrochemical-based PDO

By Application, Global 1, 3 Propanediol Market is segmented as: Personal Care and Cosmetics Cleaning Products Pharmaceuticals Others

By End-Use, Global 1, 3 Propanediol Market is segmented as: Composites Adhesives Laminates Coatings Moldings Aliphatic Polyesters Others

By Region, Global 1, 3 Propanediol Market is segmented as: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



