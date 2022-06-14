TopView Single Color Chip LED from LITEON Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring efficient single-color chip LEDs from LITEON in the latest edition of THE EDGE – Intelligent Lighting.

LITEON TopView Single Color Chip LEDs are cost efficient, low profile and available in a range of colors for multiple applications. They are also compatible with automatic placement equipment and available in automation-friendly tape and reel.

These LEDs are a cost-efficient solution for low-power and compact electronic equipment designs with small space requirements. They are available in red, white, green, blue and yellow, making them ideal for status indication.

TopView Single Color Chip LEDs feature AIGaInP and GaInP technology, and with their low profile and small footprint, they open up the opportunity for new electronic device designs.

To learn more, visit, https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/liteon-topview-single-color-chip-led. To see the entire portfolio of LITEON products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.

###