eXo Platform announces version 6.3 of its digital workplace : reconciling employee productivity and engagement

Paris, France, 2022-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — eXo Platform, the leading open-source provider of intranet and digital workplace solutions, announces the general availability of its latest version: eXo Platform 6.3.

This new version has been in the works for nine months and includes a number of new capabilities and improvements spanning the entire platform. In particular, in this version, we pursued a double focus on employee productivity, on the one hand, and employee engagement on the other.

The main eXo platform 6.3 additions include:

An improved knowledge management system with reworked Documents and Notes applications

and applications Employee productivity boosters across the platform such as Bookmarks , Processes and a redesigned mobile experience

, and a redesigned experience Extended internal communications capabilities allowing to schedule and target news communications to desired audiences

and news communications to desired audiences New features and capabilities to animate and nurture your internal communities with Polls , Challenges and Automated translation

, and Innovative Engagement Programmes, to help benefit from your gamification incentives

To have a glance at the product, watch this short video .

To find out more about what’s new in eXo Platform 6.3, read our detailed blog and download the updated product sheet .

About eXo Platform

eXo Platform is a software company with nearly 20 years of experience in digital workplace solutions. eXo supports its customers in their digital transformation by offering them a complete and sovereign digital workplace, focused on employee engagement. eXo’s goal is to provide the best employee experience in an open and sovereign solution.

eXo Platform has more than one million users and numerous clients in the public and private sectors in France and abroad, such as the Elysée, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the national gendarmerie, Mutavie, COVEA, the US Department of Defense and NATO.

Website: https://www.exoplatform.com/

