Data Center Liquid Cooling Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by Forecoming Years

With rise in IT spending and inclusion of IT in every aspect and operations has given to generation of huge amount of data. Such data are stored, processed, transferred through large number of servers, which are stacked. Day in day out these servers along with potential cyber threats have one primary threat which is heat. Every electronic devices generates heat as they run on power source either A.C or in D.C.

For proper functioning of such servers and IT systems heat generated need to be controlled in order to prevent any malfunctioning, melting and damages of server’s chipsets and components. Cooling of computer components with liquids originated in the 1970s with IBM 3033 and the Cray-2. In the last ten years, however, with the increased awareness and initiative to go “green” to reduce energy consumption, developing viable industrial-grade liquid cooling systems for data center use became a priority.

Current technology employs liquid immersion systems: submerging servers and other components in thermally, but not electrically, conductive liquids such as mineral-based oils. Over the forecast period, it is anticipated data center liquid cooling market is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the important players prevalent in the global like – CoolIT Systems Inc, with, Green Revolution Cooling, SILVERBACK MIGRATION SOLUTIONS, INC,, Asetek®, LIQUIDCOOL SOLUTIONS, INC and more.

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market: Drivers and Restraints

In present era, every business houses, establishments are relying on data generated through various modes. Zillionth of data are being stored and transferred in a blink of an eye. In addition, data centers across globe are multiplying at a same speed at which it can accumulate all those data, which are being generated every second. The efficiency of these data centers is highly dependent on various cooling facilities, which is been installed in the data centers.

Such cooling devices are designed so that they can be modified to offer adequate performance, regardless of the heat generated, and growing concern over saving environment and saving of energy are few possible factors, which will fuel and drive the demand for data center liquid cooling over the forecast period.

Comprehending the nature of growth in data and data centers across globe it is impossible to point out any possible restraint for data center liquid cooling market. However, restraints can be locations specific. Priority of investments and fall in IT growth in some country can negatively affect the data center liquid cooling market.

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market: Segmentation

Based on product type, data center liquid cooling market can be segmented into:

Water Based

Oil and Minerals Based

