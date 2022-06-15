Worldwide Sales Of EV Traction Motors Is Clocking A CAGR Worth 25% During 2021 To 2031| Fact.MR Forecasts

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ —

EV Traction Motor Market Size Report by Motor Type (Permanent Magnet Synchronous EV Traction Motors, Asynchronous EV Traction Motors), by Voltage Ratings (High Voltage EV Traction Motors, Low Voltage EV Traction Motors), by Vehicle Type & Regional Forecast 2021-2031

Sales of EV traction motors to be valued at US$ 6.4 Bn by 2021-end, riding on the back of a highly promising future for EVs and hybrid vehicles. By 2031, revenues are expected to reach US$ 60 Bn, with the industry scheduled to register a whopping 9x across the 2021-2031 assessment period.

Prominent Key players of the EV Traction Motor market survey report:

Zytek Group Limited

ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation

YASA Motors Ltd.

Valeo SA

SKF AB

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

Magnetic System Technology

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

ABB Limited

Key Segments Covered

Motor Type Permanent Magnet Synchronous EV Traction Motors (PSM) Asynchronous EV Traction Motors (ASM)

Voltage Ratings High Voltage EV Traction Motors Low Voltage EV Traction Motors

Vehicle Type Traction Motors for Electric Vehicles Traction Motors Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles Traction Motors Mild Hybrid Vehicles Traction Motors Full Hybrid Vehicles



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the EV Traction Motor Market report provide to the readers?

EV Traction Motor fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each EV Traction Motor player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of EV Traction Motor in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global EV Traction Motor.

The report covers following EV Traction Motor Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the EV Traction Motor market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in EV Traction Motor

Latest industry Analysis on EV Traction Motor Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of EV Traction Motor Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing EV Traction Motor demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of EV Traction Motor major players

EV Traction Motor Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

EV Traction Motor demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the EV Traction Motor Market report include:

How the market for EV Traction Motor has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global EV Traction Motor on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the EV Traction Motor?

Why the consumption of EV Traction Motor highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

