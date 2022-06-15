Worldwide Demand For Control Valves Market Is Expected To Register A CAGR Of Over 13% By The End Of 2031| Fact.MR Forecasts

Control Valve Market Analysis by Actuation Technology (Manual, Pneumatic, Hydraulic, Electric Control Valve), by Valve Type (Ball, Butterfly, Globe, Plug Control Valve), by Application (Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Chemicals), By Region – Global Insights 2021-2031

The global control valve industry exceeded a market value of US$ 5 Bn in 2020. Automation in control valves is playing a major role in driving the sales of control valves. In the forecast period, the control valves market is expected to register a CAGR of over 13% by garnering a market value of US$ 17 Bn by the end of 2031.

Prominent Key Players Of The Control Valve Market Survey Report:

  • Schlumberger Limited
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • General Electric Company
  • Goodwin International Ltd.
  • Flowserve Corp
  • Metso Plc.
  • Dresser Inc.
  • Burkert Fluid Control Systems
  • Crane Co.
  • Velan Inc.
  • Pentair Limited
  • Dual Products Intl. Cc
  • Samson AG
  • MIL Control Limited
  • IMI Plc.

Key Segments Covered

  • Actuation Technology
    • Manual Control Valve
    • Pneumatic Control Valve
    • Hydraulic Control Valve
    • Electric Control Valve
  • Valve Type
    • Ball Control Valve
    • Butterfly Control Valve
    • Globe Control Valve
    • Plug Control Valve
    • Other Control Valves
  • Application
    • Control Valves for Metal & Mining
    • Control Valves for Pulp & Paper
    • Control Valves for Power Generation
    • Control Valves for Oil & Gas
    • Control Valves for Chemicals
    • Control Valves for Food & Beverages
    • Control Valves for Automotive
    • Control Valves for Pharmaceuticals
    • Control Valves for Water & Wastewater Management
    • Control Valves for Other Applications

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Control Valve Market report provide to the readers?

  • Control Valve fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Control Valve player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Control Valve in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Control Valve.

The report covers following Control Valve Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Control Valve market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Control Valve
  • Latest industry Analysis on Control Valve Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Control Valve Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Control Valve demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Control Valve major players
  • Control Valve Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Control Valve demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Control Valve Market report include:

  • How the market for Control Valve has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Control Valve on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Control Valve?
  • Why the consumption of Control Valve highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

