Demand For Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Is Estimated To Reflecting A CAGR Of 5.6% During 2021 To 2031 | Fact.MR Study

Advanced Acrylic Adhesive Technologies Enhance Efficiency, Boosting the Sales of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market during 2021-2031

According to Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives is estimated to reach US$ 71 Bn by 2026, up from US$ 43.5 Bn in 2017, reflecting a CAGR of 5.6%. In the long-run, the industry is slated to reach US$ 93 Bn, expanding 1.8x from 2021 to 2031.

Prominent Key players of the Pressure sensitive adhesives market survey report:

3M Company

Tesa SE

Nitto Denko Corporation

LINTEC Corporation

BASF SE

Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Scapa Group PLC

Key Segments Covered

Resin Type Acrylic-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Rubber-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Other Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Types

Backing Material Polypropylene-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Paper-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Polyvinyl Chloride-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Other Backing Material-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

Applications Pressure Sensitive Tapes Pressure Sensitive Labels Pressure Sensitive Hygiene Adhesives Pressure Sensitive Graphic Films Pressure Sensitive Medical Adhesives Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Other Applications



Pressure sensitive adhesives fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Pressure sensitive adhesives player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Pressure sensitive adhesives in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Pressure sensitive adhesives.

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Pressure sensitive adhesives

Latest industry Analysis on Pressure sensitive adhesives Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Pressure sensitive adhesives Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Pressure sensitive adhesives demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Pressure sensitive adhesives major players

Pressure sensitive adhesives Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Pressure sensitive adhesives demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

