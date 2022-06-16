Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Japan Office on Their 25th Anniversary

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of the opening of the company’s offices in Japan.

Future Electronics was founded in Montreal in 1968 by company President Robert Miller. It expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston.

Future Electronics Japan first opened its doors in 1997. The original branch was located in Tokyo, but it moved to Yokohama’s Minato Mirai (or ‘Port of the Future’) area in 2007. Today Future operates two offices in Japan, having added another office in Osaka to better serve customers located on the western side of the country.

Future Electronics established a strong foundation in Japan’s lighting market with leading LED technologies and services. In recent years, the company has grown its share of the semiconductor and component market, principally for industrial applications.

“Future’s Japan team has successfully increased our base among industrial application customers as well as contract manufacturers by addressing Japanese customers’ unique needs for quality assurance, global reach, and complex supply chain solutions,” said Ikuko Tokunaga, General Manager, Future Electronics Japan. “As Japanese customers adopt more non-Japanese components and expand their manufacturing operations globally, there are more and more unique solutions Future Electronics can offer.”

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Japan team on their 25-year milestone, and thanked everyone for their contributions to the success of the branch.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

Tel: 514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###