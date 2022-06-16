Coated Glass Market has substantial experience in the production and supply chains

Coated Glass Industry Overview

The global coated glass market size was valued at USD 32.32 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The rising penetration of green buildings and the need to improve energy efficiency and rising awareness associated with it are projected to benefit the market growth over the coming years. Coated glass is used in residential and commercial buildings to keep the inside rooms cool and allow maximum visible light. By reflecting the infrared energy, the temperature inside the building is cooler and therefore it reduces the dependence on air conditioning systems. The product is also used in colder regions, to maintain the warm temperature of the room. In the building & construction industry, coated glass is generally used in the form of insulated glazing units in façades and windows. As a result, the growth of the construction industry in the U.S. is predicted to benefit the market.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Coated Glass Market

The growth of the U.S. market is likely to be supported by the USD 1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill in the country, which is projected to drive the put-in-place construction value for transport infrastructure at an average rate of 8.9% from 2020 to 2025. This is anticipated to benefit the expansion of bridges, rails, ports, water transport, telecommunications, broadband, EVs, and energy. The construction industry has recovered well since the beginning of 2021, as the COVID-19 cases have reduced significantly, benefiting the resumption of industrial activities. The residential sector in the U.S. is likely to benefit from low mortgage rates and strong demand for bigger homes. However, lack of skilled labor and rising costs for building materials remain short-term challenges for market players.

Jumbo-coated architectural glass is the major trend in the U.S. market. As a result, companies are establishing jumbo coaters to serve their demand. For instance, in 2021, Guardian Glass started production of super jumbo coated glass with the dimension of 130” x 240”. The production has started at the company’s Carleton, Michigan facility.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Advanced Interior Materials Industry Research Reports.

Aramid Fiber Market : The global aramid fiber market size was estimated at USD 3.62 billion in 2021 and is estimated to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% over the forecast period. Rising product demand from various industries, such as oil & gas, healthcare, manufacturing, and others owing to the stringent government regulations related to workplace safety is estimated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

The global aramid fiber market size was estimated at USD 3.62 billion in 2021 and is estimated to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% over the forecast period. Rising product demand from various industries, such as oil & gas, healthcare, manufacturing, and others owing to the stringent government regulations related to workplace safety is estimated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: The global automotive adhesive tapes market size was estimated at USD 3.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Coated Glass Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global coated glass market based on coating, application, and region:

Coated Glass Coating Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilotons, 2017 – 2030)

Hard

Soft

Coated Glass Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilotons, 2017 – 2030)

Architecture

Automotive

Optical

Others

Coated Glass Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilotons, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

Market Share Insights

September 2021: Guardian Glass started production of super jumbo coated glass with the dimension of 130” x 240”

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global coated glass market:

China Glass Holding, Ltd.

AGC Inc.

Euroglas

Guardian Industries

Central Glass Co. Ltd.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.

CEVITAL GROUP

Order a free sample PDF of the Coated Glass Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.