Global Sales Of Fishing Rods Is Projected To Register A Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) Worth 4.5% By 2030|Fact.MR Study

Fishing Rods Market Analysis Report By Rod Type (Spinning, Casing, Ice Fishing, Fly, Surf, Telescopic Rods), By Flex Type (Tip Flex, Mid Flex, Full Flex), By Sales Channel (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Sports Stores, Speciality Stores, Online Stores, Direct Procurement), By Rod Weight, By Region Forecast 2020-2030

The fishing rods market size is poised to expand at a value CAGR of 4.5%, and is expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 1.5 Bn during the forecast duration of 2020-2030. By rod type, spinning rods are foreseen to grow 1.7X than flying rods in 2020. On the other hand, casing rods will account for 18% of overall market share in 2020.

Key Segments of Fishing Rods Market

Fact.MR’s study on the fishing rods market offers information divided into five key segments-rod type, rod weight, flex type, sales channel, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Rod Type
  • Spinning Rods
    • Carbon Fibre
    • Fibreglass
  • Casing Rods
    • Carbon Fibre
    • Fibreglass
  • Ice Fishing Rods
    • Carbon Fibre
    • Fibreglass
  • Fly Rods
    • Carbon Fibre
    • Fibreglass
  • Surf Rods
    • Carbon Fibre
    • Fibreglass
  • Telescopic Rods
    • Carbon Fibre
    • Fibreglass
Rod Weight
  • Ultra Light
  • Light
  • Medium
  • Medium Heavy
  • Heavy
  • Extra Heavy
Flex Type
  • Tip Flex
  • Mid Flex
  • Full Flex
Sales Channel
  • Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets
  • Sports Stores
  • Speciality Stores
  • Online Stores
    • Company Websites
    • Third-party Online
    • Specialty Online
  • Direct Procurement
Region
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • CIS & Russia
  • Japan
  • Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

