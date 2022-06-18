Global Sales Of Fishing Rods Is Projected To Register A Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) Worth 4.5% By 2030|Fact.MR Study

The fishing rods market size is poised to expand at a value CAGR of 4.5%, and is expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 1.5 Bn during the forecast duration of 2020-2030. By rod type, spinning rods are foreseen to grow 1.7X than flying rods in 2020. On the other hand, casing rods will account for 18% of overall market share in 2020.

Key Segments of Fishing Rods Market

Fact.MR’s study on the fishing rods market offers information divided into five key segments-rod type, rod weight, flex type, sales channel, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Rod Type Spinning Rods Carbon Fibre Fibreglass

Casing Rods Carbon Fibre Fibreglass

Ice Fishing Rods Carbon Fibre Fibreglass

Fly Rods Carbon Fibre Fibreglass

Surf Rods Carbon Fibre Fibreglass

Telescopic Rods Carbon Fibre Fibreglass

Rod Weight Ultra Light

Light

Medium

Medium Heavy

Heavy

Extra Heavy Flex Type Tip Flex

Mid Flex

Full Flex Sales Channel Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Sports Stores

Speciality Stores

Online Stores Company Websites Third-party Online Specialty Online

Direct Procurement Region North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Fishing Rods Market report provide to the readers?

Fishing Rods fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Fishing Rods player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Fishing Rods in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Fishing Rods.

The report covers following Fishing Rods Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Fishing Rods market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Fishing Rods

Latest industry Analysis on Fishing Rods Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Fishing Rods Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Fishing Rods demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Fishing Rods major players

Fishing Rods Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Fishing Rods demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Fishing Rods Market report include:

How the market for Fishing Rods has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Fishing Rods on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Fishing Rods?

Why the consumption of Fishing Rods highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

