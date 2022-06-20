System Integration Market Key Players Are Accenture, Capgemini, Oracle, Cisco and Cognizant

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 20, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

System Integration Industry Overview

The global system integration market size is expected to reach 955.21 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2030,according to a recent report by Grand View Research, Inc.,. The rising inclination towards cloud computing, demand for virtualization, and demand for low-cost and energy-efficient production processes are key factors that have positively influenced the industry growth. Automation technologies such as robotics and additive manufacturing (3D printing) can transform work patterns in both developed and emerging economies. Furthermore, due to high demand for these solutions, industries have realized the importance of modernizing the existing production facility. These factors are expected to propel the industry growth in the near future.

The COVID-19 outbreak has thrown light on weakness in business models across verticals. However, it has offered several opportunities to digitize and expand the business across regions by adopting technologies such as cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and IoT. With the considerable control achieved over the pandemic, various sectors such as retail, manufacturing, and automotive, are expected to witness rising investments as system integration solutions grow in prominence across different business functions.

System Integration Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global system integration market based on services, end use, and region:

Based on the Services Insights, the market is segmented into Infrastructure Integration, Application Integration and Consulting.

The infrastructure integration segment accounted for a market share of over 35% in 2021. The segment growth can be attributed to the need for converged Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure and enhanced business process efficiency.

In addition to above, the application integration segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 12.4%. The trend of cloud applications in the IT industry is predicted to drive the segment’s growth.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into IT & Telecom, Defense & Security, BFSI, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail and Others.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment held a market share of over 15% in 2021. The digitization in the BFSI sector is likely to drive demand for high-quality system integration services.

The healthcare segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 12.0% over the forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to the increased use of connected care technologies during the COVID-19 pandemic and the rapid adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHR).

System Integration Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Market players are focusing on investing in resources in research & development activities to support growth and enhance their internal business operations. Companies can be seen engaging in mergers & acquisitions and partnerships to further upgrade their products and gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Some prominent players in the System Integration market include

Accenture

Capgemini

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cognizant

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Infosys Limited

Oracle Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

