The Cellulose Derivatives Market to mitigate the threats and stand tall in the next 10 years

Cellulose is the organic compound and it is produced by the plants. It is the physical component in the herbal cells and tissues. Cellulose is the natural polymer which indirectly plays an important role in the human food cycle. The cellulose has various applications in the different industries such as food & beverage, Paper industry, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industry.

The semi-synthetic derivatives derived from cellulose are mostly used in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry. There are two main groups of cellulose derivatives such as cellulose ether and cellulose ester, having different physicochemical and mechanical properties.

The cellulose derivatives are insoluble in water, but the chemical reactions and alteration modify them into water-soluble cellulose derivatives. These derivatives have various applications in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry.

Depending upon the use of cellulose derivatives, they have been manufactured as food grade cellulose derivatives, pharmaceutical grade cellulose derivatives, and construction grade cellulose derivatives. The cellulose derivatives market is expected to increase its market share in the forecasted period owing to its demand in different industries due to various applications.

Increasing consumption of cellulose derivatives for manufacturing of pharmaceuticals to satisfy the demand of advanced drugs and increasing use of cellulose derivatives in personal care & cosmetics industry due to its chemical and mechanical properties is fueling the growth of cellulose derivatives market.

The use of cellulose derivatives is increasing in the food & beverage industry as it provides feasible chemical properties to the food and helps in the functioning of the human body.

Cellulose derivatives have different properties like emulsification, stabilization, reversible thermal gelation, etc. these properties are immensely required in the food industry and growing demand for these useful additive properties in food is expected to propel the growth of cellulose derivatives market across the globe.

Global Cellulose Derivatives Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Product Type Methyl Cellulose

Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose

Ethyl Cellulose

Hydroxymethyl Methylcellulose

Hydroxyethyl Cellulose

Carboxymethyl Cellulose

Hydroxypropyl Cellulose On the basis of Grade Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade On the basis of Application Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Paints & Coatings

Paper

Drilling Fluids

Construction

Some of the market participants operating in the global cellulose derivatives market identified across the value chain includes AkzoNobel Performance Additives, The Dow Chemical Company, China RuiTai International Holdings Co. Ltd., CP Kelco, Ashland Specialty Chemicals, SE Tylose GmbH & Co., Lotte Chemicals, Samsung Fine Chemicals, Sichuan Nitrocell Co Ltd., Daicel Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Shandong Head Europe BV among the other cellulose derivatives manufacturers.

Cellulose derivatives are mostly used in the pharmaceutical industry to the extended-release formulation, osmotic drug delivery systems, and various other applications. Some of the cellulose derivatives offer excellent water retention and thickening properties.

Owing to these useful properties, the cellulose derivatives are used in the personal case & Cosmetics industry to manufacture shampoos, liquid soaps, and toothpaste. This increasing use in both the industry is expected to boost the growth of cellulose derivatives market across the globe.

The use of cellulose derivatives is also increasing in the food and beverage industry with numerous application. Some cellulose derivatives are used for the viscosity modification and have great water holding capacity. The stabilized emulsion is required in a various food product such as ice cream.

This increasing usage of cellulose derivatives for various applications owing to its chemical and mechanical properties is expected to boost the market growth of the cellulose derivatives market.

The continuously increasing demand for cellulose ether in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to increase the market growth of the cellulose derivatives market over the forecasted period. In the emerging economies from Asia and Latin America has a great potential market for the cellulose derivatives.

Capacity expansion by the manufacturers in these regions is a prime key to meet the demand and have better control over the supply chain. Hence Asia and Latin America is the potential market for the cellulose derivatives.

