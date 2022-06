The Pediatric Growth Hormones Market To Stay On The Growth Curve With Advanced Technology

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Pediatric Growth hormones are an essential element for children growth, which is produced by the pituitary gland. Growth hormones are important for metabolic and physiological processes throughout life. Growth hormones stimulate cell reproduction and regeneration among pediatric and adults both. Growth hormones deficiency is a rare condition but it mainly affects the children.

The recombinant form of a growth hormone called somatotropin is generally prescribed to treat pediatric patients with growth hormone deficiency. Somatotropin or growth hormone injections are prescribed for pediatric patients with turner syndrome, short stature, Prader-Willi syndrome, Noonan syndrome and other disorders. Many manufacturers are focusing on developing new products for the treatment of the growth hormones deficiency. Clinical trial and product development activities expected to boost up the growth of the pediatric growth hormones over the forecast period.

The growing number of endocrine disorders expected to favors demand for pediatric growth hormones. The growing number of cases of short stature expected to surge the demand for pediatric growth hormones. Increasing genetic disorder and family associated growth hormone deficiency expected to propel the growth of the pediatric growth hormones market. Growing treatment affordability rate and awareness rate in developed countries expected to boost up the growth of the pediatric growth hormones market.

Increasing number of cases of pituitary gland tumors are major factor expected to drive pediatric growth hormones market. Increasing pediatric diagnostic campaigns and programs in developing countries influencing the demand for pediatric growth hormones injection. Growing new product development activities and increasing FDA approvals expected to boost up the growth of the pediatric growth hormones market.

Moreover, the high cost of the pediatric growth hormone injections and low awareness among the general population regarding growth hormone deficiency are the major factors expected to restrain the growth of the pediatric growth hormones market. Side effects associated with the hormonal therapy expected to hamper the growth of the pediatric growth hormones market.

Market Segmentation

Indication Growth Hormone Deficiency

Turner Syndrome

Renal Insufficiency

Short Stature

Prader-Willi Syndrome

Noonan Syndrome

Others Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

North America expected to dominate the global pediatric growth hormones market as increasing demand for growth hormone products as increasing awareness among the population. Europe expected to contribute second-highest revenue share in global pediatric growth hormones market as growing clinical testing and adoption of the advanced method for the growth hormone deficiency treatment.

The Asia Pacific expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the pediatric growth hormones market as increasing treatment affordability and growing pediatric population regular screening rate. India & China pediatric growth hormones market expected to grow with high growth rate as high prevalence of growth hormone deficiency among children and the pediatric population. Middle East & Africa pediatric growth hormones market expected to grow with the lowest growth rate due to lack of awareness, low treatment-seeking rate and poor medical facilities.

Some of the players operating in the global pediatric growth hormones market are Merck KGaA, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ferring B.V, Genentech, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly & Company, Novartis AG, BioPartners GmbH and others.

