IEMSecure is the Best Turnitin Alternative Tool for Checking the Plagiarism Content

Auburn, USA, 2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ — IEMSecure is a great tool for checking for plagiarism. People who find Turnitin a tedious process can use this website, it is easy to use. This plagiarism checker can verify around 10 billion online contents and provides plagiarism percentage after checking the content. The best part is that one can check plagiarism and grammar with the same tool. No need to use separate tools for separate tasks.

Two Different Kinds of Plagiarism Checkers

IEMSecure Premium

Scribbr Starter

Check out all the features of both from the website of IEMSecure. The premium plans contain all the free features.

Whether it is docx, .pdf, .txt, .htm, or any other file, IEMSecure supports any kind of file type. Further, users will now have IEMSecure Apps which enables users to check documents from their mobile devices themselves. The web application appears much better on mobile phones.

What IEMSecure can Do

Guides Users by Their Own Text – Provides better suggestions with tailored words to enhance writing habits.

Provides the Best Accuracy in Plagiarism Checking – Free version of IEMSecure provides 25 free credits with an accuracy level as the Premium version.

Offers Utmost Privacy of Content – The site makes sure that the content belongs only to its clients and no one else. It edits personal and work-related documents securely.

Visit https://www.iemsecure.com/turnitin-alternative for more details.

About the Website

IEMSecure is the plagiarism-checking website offered by IEM America Corporation. This plagiarism checker uses search engines for checking according to their terms and conditions. The website detects any kind of plagiarism in content. This plagiarism checker also helps to detect the sites that have copied the content of their client’s website. It also shows the sites that quote the contents of their clients. IEMSecure is widely used for checking plagiarism on online magazines, articles, blogs, a company’s website, or any kind of online content.

Contact Details

IEMSecure

Address: 6408 Elizabeth Avenue SE, Auburn WA 98092, USA

Phone Number: +1 (888) 607-0014 / +1 (206) 317 1731

Email: support@iemsecure.com

Website: www.iemsecure.com