2nd Annual Pharma Innovation Tech Congress 2022

“AI, IoT, Blockchain, Big Data & Digitalisation for Pharma”

25th August 2022, Hotel Kohinoor Continental, Mumbai, India

Join our new break-out sessions to deep dive into industry-specific Pharma Innovation Tech and explore real use cases and lessons learned by our customers.

KEY SPEKAERS:

• SOURABH AGRAWAL, Sr. Vice President, Lupin

• SANJAY NANDAVADEKAR, Director IT, Cipla

• DEBASHISH ROY, Director – Digital Excellence & Strategic Initiatives, Pfizer

• PROTYUSH BORGOHAIN, Director – Global Digital Delivery Center, Abbott

• KAVITA LAMROR, Director, Real World Investigator, Digital Function, Sanofi

• SAKSHI SHRIVASTAVA DESAI, Associate Director International Pharmacovigilance Strategy Realization, Johnson & Johnson

• RUPALI KRISHNA, Head Digital OmniChannel – Digital Transformation, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

• VISHVAJIT M KARANDIKAR, Business Unit (BU) Head -Parenteral Nutrition, Fresenius Kabi

• RAJESH PEDNEKAR, Head – Supply Chain, Operations and Strategy, Healthcare SF

• SUTIRTHA CHAKRABORTY, Regional Head – Global Data Science and Analytics, Abbott

• VISHWAS SOVANI, Founder Director, Pharmawisdom

• MOHIT AGARWAL, Head of Emerging Markets – SFE, Sun Pharma

• PRITI THAKOR, General Medical Affairs Manager, Johnson & Johnson

• CHETAN SHENDE, Head Manufacturing Excellence, Cipla

• ROHIT CHUGH, Head- Digital transformation for Supply chain, Sun Pharma

• KAMLESH PATEL, Head -Medical affairs and Health Tech, Lupin

• GOPINATH MADHU, Senior Client Partner, Digital & Technology, Pfizer

• VAIBHAV AGARWAL, Head-Digital, Wockhardt

• ASHUTOSH INAMDAR, Senior General Manager – Strategy Cell, Lupin

• SEERA DILEEP RAJU, Senior Manager – ML & AI, MSD

• SIDDHESH ZARE, IT Projects & Program Management, Sanofi

KEY THEMES DISCUSSED:

• How do new technologies unlock benefits in drug discovery?

• Improving insights & analysis for strategy and development in drug discovery

• How AI helps to achieve accuracy in medicine?

• IoMT (Internet of Medical Things) – Framework

• IoT-based applications in medical devices – What are the recent developments?

• Speedup the research with help of big data – will help to reduce the cost?

• Fighting against counterfeiting medicines– Better usage of blockchain

• Current ways to improve drug development, clinical trials and monitoring through ML

• Patient interaction and care – How digital transformation helps?

• Addressing main challenges in implementing digitization in pharma

• How is AI steadily transforming the pharma industry?

• AI in manufacturing – what are the risks to be in mind & benefits in the hand?

• Transforming Lab to SmartLab – How does digitalization make it easier?

• How do you see the future of smart labs in the next 5 years?

• Highlighted usage of RWE and RWD in pandemic and post-pandemic period

• Potential advantages of RWE in clinical studies and regulatory decision making

• Identifying disease and diagnosis in the beginning stage – How does real world data help?

WHO SHOULD ATTEND AND WHO YOU’LL MEET:

CIOs, CEOs, CDOs, Vice Presidents, Presidents, Heads, Directors and Team Leaders from the following areas:

Pharmaceuticals, Biotech, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Blockchain, Machine Learning, IoT, Advanced Analytics, Innovation, Big Data, Deep Learning, BDM. Business Operations, Scientific Affairs, Commercial Affairs, Research & Development

