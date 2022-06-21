Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market to exceed US$ 1,316.7 Million in terms of market value by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.3%

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The growing demand for non-antibiotic options for treating Clostridium Difficile Infections is fuelling the growth of the Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market. According to Persistence Market Research (PMR), the Global Clostridium difficile infection treatment market size will exceed US$ 1,316.7 Million in terms of market value by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.3%. The emphasis on non-antibiotic alternatives is driving extensive research and development activities, boosting the Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market growth.

Many pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in drug development in order to launch new treatment options for Clostridium Difficile Infection. Apart from that, the rising consumption of antibiotics is fueling market growth because high antibiotic consumption leads to Clostridium Difficile Infections, which increases the demand for treatment.

Company Profiles:

Merck & Co., Inc

Baxter International Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Astellas Pharma

Eli LilIy & Company

AstraZeneca

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Sub. of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Mylan N.V.

North America to Dominate the Global Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market

On a regional basis, North America dominates the global clostridium difficile infection treatment market and it will continue to do so throughout the forecast period. This dominance is majorly due to the high prevalence of Clostridium Difficile Infection in the region, which increases the demand for its treatments. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is also anticipated to witness a significant CAGR due to improved healthcare infrastructure.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market

The COVID-19 pandemic had a short-term impact on the Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market due to the covid-19 lockdown, which affected the global economy. However, the market gained momentum once the Covid-19 restrictions were removed.

