The Dysphagia Supplements Market to integrate digitized bigwigs at a CAGR of 7.2%

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The Dysphagia Supplements market will reach US$ 1,534.1 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.2% – says Persistence Market Research (PMR), a well-known name in market research. The current scenario is such that there is an increase in the adoption of Dysphagia Supplements due to an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and stroke, which lead to Dysphagia.

Apart from this, the increasing awareness about Dysphagia and the other digestive issues is also fueling the market growth. Furthermore, the ease of availability and the increasing popularity of Pediatric-Specific Thickening Products are, by all means, favoring the Dysphagia Supplements market growth.

How About Looking Through The Sample Of Dysphagia Supplements Market Report? https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/16675

Because of the advanced institutions and healthcare infrastructure, the North American market is projected to dominate the global dysphagia supplements market. Furthermore, the increased incidences of dysphagia among the geriatric population, as well as the emphasis on treating digestive issues throughout the region, are driving the market growth. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is also expected to grow rapidly in the future due to an already increasing geriatric population.

Company Profiles:

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Kent Precision Foods Group, Inc.

Nestlé Health Science

NUTRI Co. Ltd

Danone S.A. How About Step-By-Step Insights To Dysphagia Supplements Market? Look Through The “Methodology” Employed! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/16675

Want To Keep A Tab On The Latest Findings In The Dysphagia Supplements Market? Purchase Our Dysphagia Supplements Market Report Now! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/16675

Want More Insights?

PMR has presented a comprehensive report based on Dysphagia Supplements market as per Product (Powder Thickener, Ready-to-drink Thickened Beverages, Instant Food, and Oral Nutritional Supplements) and End User (Hospital Pharmacies, Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores, and Supermarket), based on seven regions.

About Us: Persistence Market Research

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com