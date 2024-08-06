Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Market Set for 8% CAGR, Reaching USD 2432.5 Million by 2033

Posted on 2024-08-06 by in Automotive // 0 Comments

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Market
Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Market

The automated guided vehicles (AGV) market is set to grow significantly, with an anticipated valuation of approximately USD 1,126.7 Million in 2023 and projected to surge to around USD 2,432.5 Million by 2033, reflecting a robust CAGR of 8% over this period.

This growth is driven by the increasing deployment of AGVs across various sectors, including logistics, food and beverage, healthcare, and manufacturing. The widespread adoption of AGVs is expected to continue supporting their upward trajectory.

In Europe, the AGV market is projected to be led by the United Kingdom, with a forecasted CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. This growth is anticipated to significantly boost AGV demand and create substantial opportunities for AGV manufacturers in the region.

The rising demand for advanced AGVs in industries such as healthcare, aerospace, and e-commerce is fueling this trend in the United Kingdom. The integration of AGVs to enhance warehouse operational efficiency is a major factor driving demand in these sectors.

Request for a Sample of this Research Report
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1541

Sophisticated technologies are increasingly being deployed in AGVs, including telematics services and various navigation methods such as laser, magnetic, infrared, and optical. Wireless communication is also gaining popularity due to its enhanced position monitoring precision.

Global industrialization is driving demand for AGVs in sectors such as oil and gas, transportation, and construction. The advanced features of AGVs, including fuel efficiency and customized material handling, are contributing to the positive sales outlook for the market.

AGVs offer scalability compared to fixed equipment. Instead of investing in stationary conveyors, manufacturers can deploy a fleet of AGVs to reduce operational time and increase production efficiency, aligning with the growing trend toward automation.

Key Takeaways from the Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Market Report:

  • In the historical period from 2018 to 2022, the market increased at a CAGR of 4.6%.
  • FMI forecasts good growth for automated guided vehicles in the United States, with the industry rising at a 5.7% CAGR through 2033.
  • Between 2023 and 2033, the market in India is projected to expand at an outstanding 8% CAGR.
  • According to FMI’s analysis, the United Kingdom is expected to lead Europe’s AGV market, rising at a healthy 7% CAGR during the projection period.
  • The market’s leading players control roughly 60% of the market.

Competitive Landscape:
Leading players are focusing on expanding their already extensive product offerings. Increasing expenditure in research to develop improved products is another key strategy for market players to preserve their market position.

  • In March 2022, Seegrid Corporation, a creator of autonomous mobility robots worked with ROBEX. This collaborative project would assist Seegrid Corporation in growing its operations while also offering Seegrid Corporation products to ROBEX customers. This could also contribute to a great demand for supply chain management automation.
  • ResGreen Group International, Inc. (OTC PINK: RGGI) (the “Company”), a next-generation smartphone automation and software solutions provider, announced in May 2023, the release of its bidirectional BigBuddy. It is one of the industry’s durable AGVs that uses magnetic strips to transfer masses up to 5,000 pounds.

Leading Key Players: 

  • JBT Corporation
  • Kuka AG,
  • Daifuku Co., Ltd.
  • Kion Group AG
  • Omron Adept Technologies, INC.
  • AGVE Group, Inc.
  • Murata Machinery
  • Transbotics Corporation
  • Oceaneering International Inc.
  • Seegrid Corporation

Seize the Opportunity: Get Report Now for a Thorough Report
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1541

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Market Segmentation:

By Technology Type:

  • Laser Guidance
  • Magnetic Guidance
  • Infrared Guidance
  • Wire Guidance
  • Inertial Guided
  • Optical Guided

By Application Type:

  • Transportation
  • Distribution
  • Storage

By Vehicle Type:

  • Unit Load Carrier
  • Pallet Truck
  • Assembly Line Vehicle
  • Tow Vehicle
  • Forklift Truck
  • Light Load Transporters

By End Use:

  • Logistics
  • Healthcare
  • Automotive
  • Manufacturing
  • Food & Beverages
  • Aerospace

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Oceania
  • The Middle East and Africa

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution