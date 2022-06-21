Redpoint Denton Helps Students Live Larger

Denton, Texas, 2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Denton is pleased to announce they help students live larger in spacious, comfortable off-campus housing options. The apartment complex is close to the University of North Texas and Texas Women’s University to provide convenient housing solutions for students.

Students choosing to live at the pet-friendly Redpoint Denton will have a choice of several floor plans to share with their friends or meet new friends through the roommate matching program. The complex features three, four, and five-bedroom units in townhouses, cottages, and apartments to allow students to live the way they want. Each student signs an independent contractor for a per-person rental rate covering furnishings, Internet access, lawn service, water and sewer, and trash disposal.

Redpoint Denton features everything students need to live an enjoyable quality of life during their college years. Residents can enjoy a 24-hour fitness center, a resort-style pool, a 6,000-square-foot clubhouse, a music studio, a full-size basketball court, a sand volleyball court, a hammock grove, and more. The pet-friendly complex schedules social events for residents and their friends throughout the year.

Anyone interested in learning about how they help students live larger can find out more by visiting the Redpoint Denton website or calling 1-940-600-1400.

About Redpoint Denton: Redpoint Denton is a pet-friendly housing complex catering to students attending the University of North Texas or Texas Women’s University. The off-campus housing complex features various floor plans to address students’ unique needs and help them customize their living arrangements. The per-person rental rate ensures residents don’t have to worry about roommates who can’t pay their share of the rent.

Company: Redpoint Denton

Address: 500 Inman St.

City: Denton

State: TX

Zip code: 76205

Telephone number: 1-940-600-1400