Lark on 42nd Creates a Home Away from Home for Students

Posted on 2022-06-21 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

Tampa, Florida, 2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ — Lark on 42nd is pleased to announce they have created the ideal home away from home for students attending the University of South Florida. Students will enjoy a better quality of life with an independent lifestyle that keeps them close to campus for classes and on-campus activities.

At Lark on 42nd, students can choose one of the various floor plans, including two, three, and four-bedroom apartments, to share with their friends or random students through the roommate matching program. Upper floor apartments and parking spaces are available for an additional monthly fee. The per-person rental rate includes furnishings, Internet access, a $30 per month electricity allowance, and in-unit laundry.

Lark on 42nd features an array of community amenities to provide students with the lifestyle they want during their college years. Residents can take advantage of a 24-hour fitness center, a swimming pool, firepits, and more. The complex offers a resort-style feel that makes student living more comfortable. Social events occur throughout the year for residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about how they create a home away from home for students can find out more by visiting the Lark on 42nd website or calling 1-813-430-4000.

About Lark on 42nd: Lark on 42nd is an off-campus housing complex providing student housing solutions for individuals attending the University of South Florida. The apartment complex offers the independent lifestyle students want with proximity to the university campus. Students will enjoy a better quality of life through their college years.

Company: Lark on 42nd
Address: 14202 N 42nd St
City: Tampa
State: FL
Zip code: 33613
Telephone number: 1-813-430-4000

