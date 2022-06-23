Helix 24 Offers Spacious Student Living Near the University of Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas, 2022-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ — Helix 24 is pleased to announce that they offer spacious student living units for individuals attending the University of Kansas. Students will enjoy all the essentials for a comfortable lifestyle while remaining close to campus.

At Helix 24, students can choose two, and three-bedroom floor plans to share with friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program. Each student signs an independent contract with a per-person rental rate, including in-unit laundry, Internet access, and water and sewer.

Students living at Helix 24 will enjoy a stylish apartment with convenient access to community amenities for a well-rounded lifestyle. The complex features a saltwater pool with a sun deck, a pool cabana with an outdoor fireplace, grilling stations, a fire pit, a 24-hour fitness center, basketball and sand volleyball courts, and ample green space with hammocks. Residents are welcome to bring their pets with a convenient on-site dog park for exercise. Social events are open to residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the stylish student housing and the amenities can find out more by visiting the Helix 24 website or calling 1-785-301-8801.

Company: Helix 24

Address: 4301 W 24th Pl

City: Lawrence

State: KS

Zip code: 66047

Telephone number: 1-785-301-8801