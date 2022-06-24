18 Seventy-Nine Offers Top-Quality Student Housing Near Sam Houston State University

Huntsville, Texas, 2022-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — 18 Seventy-Nine is pleased to announce that they offer top-quality student housing options near Sam Houston State University. They created the ideal environment to make student living comfortably while maintaining independence.

At 18 Seventy-Nine, students can choose from various floor plans based on their needs, including one-bedroom apartments for a solo lifestyle and three and four-bedroom units to share with friends or other students through the roommate matching program. Four-bedroom units are available in apartment and townhouse configurations. The per-person rental rate includes furnishings, high-speed Internet access, water and sewer, a monthly electricity allowance, and access to the community amenities.

Students living at 18 Seventy-Nine will enjoy a comfortable lifestyle with luxurious amenities, such as a resort-style pool with a hot tub, a 24-hour fitness center, basketball and sand volleyball courts, a community clubhouse, and grilling stations. The complex is pet-friendly and hosts social events for residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the top-quality student housing options can find out more by visiting the 18 Seventy-Nine website or calling 1-936-220-1400.

About 18 Seventy-Nine: 18 Seventy-Nine is an off-campus housing complex open to students attending nearby Sam Houston State University. The housing complex provides various floor plans with per-person rental rates to prevent issues with roommates who can’t pay their share. Students enjoy an independent lifestyle while remaining close to campus for activities and classes.

Company: 18 Seventy-Nine

Address: 5020 Sam Houston Ave

City: Huntsville

State: TX

Zip code: 77340

Telephone number: 1-936-220-1400