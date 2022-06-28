Global Sales Of Epoxy Curing Agents Will Grow At A CAGR of 5% Through 2031|Fact.MR Study

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jun-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Epoxy Curing Agents Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021-2031

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, forecasts the demand for epoxy curing agents to remain elevated, contributing US$ 1.17 Bn by the end of 2020. In addition, the increasing demand from electronic products is boosting the demand for epoxy curing agents. Thus, the sales of epoxy curing agents is expected to reach nearly US$ 2 Bn in the assessment period by registering a CAGR of nearly 5%.

Prominent Key players of the Epoxy Curing Agents market survey report:

Huntsman Corporation

Olin Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Hexion Inc.

Gabriel Performance Products

BASF SE

Cargill Incorporated

DIC Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Showa Denko KK

Toray Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Epoxy Amines and Polyamines Epoxy Amides and Polyamides Epoxy Anhydrides Phenolic Epoxy Other Epoxy Curing Agents

Application Epoxy Paints, Coatings and Inks Epoxy Adhesives and Sealants Epoxy Composites

End Use Industry Epoxy Curing Agents for Construction Epoxy Curing Agents for Electronics and Electrical Epoxy Curing Agents for Power Generation Epoxy Curing Agents for Automotive and Aerospace Epoxy Curing Agents for Marine Industry Epoxy Curing Agents for Other Industries



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Epoxy Curing Agents Market report provide to the readers?

Epoxy Curing Agents fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Epoxy Curing Agents player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Epoxy Curing Agents in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Epoxy Curing Agents.

The report covers following Epoxy Curing Agents Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Epoxy Curing Agents market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Epoxy Curing Agents

Latest industry Analysis on Epoxy Curing Agents Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Epoxy Curing Agents Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Epoxy Curing Agents demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Epoxy Curing Agents major players

Epoxy Curing Agents Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Epoxy Curing Agents demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Epoxy Curing Agents Market report include:

How the market for Epoxy Curing Agents has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Epoxy Curing Agents on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Epoxy Curing Agents?

Why the consumption of Epoxy Curing Agents highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

