Global Bedding Protectors Market Size Is Poised To Expand At A CAGR Of Over 6% By 2032

The global bedding protectors market is anticipated to reach a valuation of over US$ 3 billion in 2030, with the growth rate pegged at over 6%. This market is, at present, in the growth stage of the product lifecycle in multiple regions such as South Asia and East Asia. With the high growth of hospitality businesses in these regions, the demand for bedding protectors is also surging year after year.

Presently, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the bedding protectors market is witnessing some setbacks. The pandemic has been detrimental with the shutting down of manufacturing units and decrease in new purchases from existing customers. The hospitality industry has been adversely affected by the pandemic, leading to decreased demand for bedding protectors. The global bedding protectors market is expected to show better growth post lockdowns. Consumers are expected to purchase bedding protectors to replace their old ones, and demand from hotel chains will also pick up pace in the near future.

Key Takeaways from Bedding Protectors Market Study

Europe accounts for more than 30% of the global bedding protectors market value share. This region has high demand for bedding protectors from the hospitality and healthcare sectors.

In the feature segment, the cooling sub-segment garners the maximum revenue with a market share of over 25%.

Cooling mattress protectors absorb heat when hot and discard the same when the temperature is too cold. This feature leads to the high share of this sub-segment.

Substantially low trade and export of raw materials such as cotton has affected the penetration of manufacturers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While players have been increasing their presence in foreign regions, the focus of manufacturers has been on established markets for bedding protectors.

“The bedding protectors market is experiencing a dramatic transformation with competitors shifting focus from brick and mortal stores to online sales. Due to this phenomenon, the number of people purchasing bedding protectors is increasing at a fast pace,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Consolidated Market Structure with Competitors Focused on Adding Attractive Features

The global bedding protectors market is consolidated in nature, with top players such Simmon’s Bedding Company, Serta, Inc., Temur-Pedic, Select Number Corporation, Kurlon Enterprises, and Therapedic International accounting for a majority of the share in the global market. Several new competitors are advancing with improved cooling specifications in bedding protectors, which is anticipated to create more demand. Moreover, accelerating economic growth and the picking up of the housing market will combine to give the growth of the bedding protectors industry more impetus.

Find More Valuable Insights on Bedding Protectors Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global market for bedding protectors, with historical data on demand (2015-2019) and expected projections for the period (2020-2030). The bedding protectors market report discloses compelling insights into the demand for bedding protectors based on size (twin, twin-xl, queen, king, and other sizes), material (cotton, cotton blend, polyester, latex, and others), height (5-10 inches, 10 – 15 inches, 15 – 20 inches, 20 – 25 inches, 25 – 30 inches, 25 – 30 inches, and over 30 inches), feature (bug control, cooling, waterproof, stain resistant, and other features), and sales channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, home furnishing stores, home improvement stores, and online stores), across seven regions.

Segmentation

Fact.MR’s study has done the segmentation of the bedding protectors market on the basis of size, material, height, feature, sales channel, and region.

Size

Twin

Twin XL

Queen

King

Others

Material

Cotton

Cotton Blend

Polyester

Latex

Others

Height

5 – 10 Inches

10 – 15 Inches

15 – 20 Inches

20 – 25 Inches

25 – 30 Inches

Over 30 Inches

Feature

Bug Control

Cooling

Waterproof

Stain Resistant

Other Features

Sales Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Home Furnishing Stores

Home Improvement Stores

Online Stores

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Bedding Protectors Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Bedding Protectors Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Bedding Protectors Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Bedding Protectors Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Bedding Protectors Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Rapeseed Oil Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Rapeseed Oil Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Bedding Protectors Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Bedding Protectors Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Bedding Protectors Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Bedding Protectors Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Bedding Protectors Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Bedding Protectors Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Bedding Protectors Market growth.

Why choose Fact.MR?

Reports published by Fact.MR are a result of the combination of our experts and digital technologies. We thrive to provide innovative business solutions to the clients as well as tailor the reports aligning with the clients’ requisites. Our analysts perform comprehensive research to offer ins and outs of the current market situation. Clients across various time zones tend to utilize our 24/7 service availability.

