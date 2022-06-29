Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market To Witness Exponential Growth By 2020 -2030

Blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy are essential diagnostic products for laboratory biopsy testing. These liquid biopsy tubes provide accuracy and precision, safety, speed, and ease-of-use in diagnostic processes. These tubes offer a complete, efficient, and streamlined workflow to empower liquid biopsy research. From collection through analysis, these tubes and associated kits help gain deep insights into cfDNA, CTCs, and exosomes in blood samples.

Rising advancements in the field of biotechnology have enabled the establishment of several non-invasive approaches for disease diagnosis. Increasing surgical procedures across the world is creating huge opportunity for revenue growth of the blood collection tubes market. According to a UN report, the geriatric population in 2019 was 702.9 Mn, with Eastern and South-Eastern Asia having the highest numbers, followed by Europe and North America. This huge rise in the geriatric population is leading to a rise in the number of surgeries, thereby catalysing demand for blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy.

The global blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market is estimated to be valued at US$ 25.8 Mn in 2020, with the market expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 12% over the forecast period (2020-2030).

Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market – Scope of Report

Fact.MR recently published a market study on the global market for blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy. The study provides detailed assessment of the market background and market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities, restraints, and detailed information about the market structure. The market study presents exclusive information about how the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market will grow during the forecast period (2020-2030).

Key indicators of market growth, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) are explained in Fact.MR’s study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of the market during the forecast period.

The study is relevant for stakeholders in the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market, including manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors, and can help them in developing appropriate strategies to grow in the market. Stakeholders in the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers, can leverage the information and data presented in Fact.MR’s study.

The study also includes statistics as well as facts related to the macro- as well as micro-economic factors that are impacting developments in the market. It also offers actionable insights based on the future trends in the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market.

New Product Launches – Key Strategy by Market Players

New product launches and strategic collaborations are key strategies expected to be followed by major players to expand globally. New product launches at comparative lower cost in emerging countries are expected to surge demand. Increasing R&D by key players is expected to grow the product line in the market.

Key Market Participants:

Key market players covered by Fact.MR in the report are is Roche, Streck, Preanalytix, Norgen Biotek, Biocept, Biomatrica, and INVITEK MOLECULAR GMBH (NUVISAN GmbH/STRATEC GROUP). Strategies adopted by these key players for global expansion are largely product launches and mergers & acquisitions. There have been a few strategic partnerships among leading players to enhance the supply chain and logistics.

For instance, in July 2018, Diversigen Incand and Norgen Biotek Corp. announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership, through which, industry and academic researchers will benefit from comprehensive end-to-end logistical, sequencing, and analytical solutions, to meet the growing need for microbiome analyses.

Also, there have been collaborations among leading players to gain FDA approval of products.

For example, in January 2020, Biodesix, Inc. and Streck, Inc. announced a Regulatory Cooperation Agreement that will further enable both companies in their pursuit of FDA approval for diagnostic testing services and specimen collection products.

Key Segments of the Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market

Market by Category

Product ccfDNA Tubes ccfDNA Isolation Kits cfRNA Tubes ccfRNA Isolation Kits CTC Tubes gDNA Tubes gDNA Isolation Kits Intracellular RNA Tubes Intracellular RNA Kits NIPT

Material Glass Plastic

Application IVD Research

End User R&D centres Genetic Diagnostic Labs Conventional Diagnostic Centres

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 202o-2030.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 202o-2030. Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy sales.

