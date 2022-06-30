Latitude49 Provides Comfortable Living for the University of North Carolina Charlotte

Charlotte, North Carolina, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Latitude49 is pleased to announce that they offer comfortable student living for individuals attending the University of North Carolina Charlotte. The complex is just minutes from campus to access classes and on-campus activities conveniently.

Latitude49 provides several floor plans to accommodate students’ living preferences. Students can choose to share two or four-bedroom apartments with friends or make new friends through the roommate matching program. The per-person rental rate includes in-unit laundry, Internet access, water and sewer, a per-person monthly electrical allowance, and access to community amenities. Furniture packages are available for an additional monthly fee.

At Latitude49, students enjoy a comfortable lifestyle with excellent amenities, such as a resort-style pool, basketball, and sand volleyball courts, a 24-hour fitness center, a clubhouse with TVs and gaming spaces, and 24-hour private study rooms. Pets are welcome, and a convenient shuttle service transports students to and from campus.

Anyone interested in learning about the comfortable living options can find out more by visiting the Latitutde49 website or calling 1-980-325-0081.

About Latitude49: Latitude49 is an off-campus housing complex accommodating students at the University of North Carolina Charlotte. Students can choose the best floor plan to share with friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program. They aim to offer students a comfortable, independent lifestyle close to campus.

