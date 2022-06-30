Swivl, the Leading Self-Storage Ai Assistant, Integrates with Self Storage Manager to Enhance the Tenant Experience

Integration combines the AI chatbot and omnichannel experiences of the swivl platform with the property management capabilities of Self Storage Manager

Texas, USA, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — swivl, the leading conversational AI platform in Self Storage, is pleased to announce a new technology partnership with Self Storage Manager, Inc., the global leader in cloud-based property management software for storage operations of all sizes.

Self Storage Operators can now Provide a Seamless Online Reservation and Account Management Experience. With an industry leading natural language processing model, swivl’s AI chatbot can answer hundreds of questions regarding different self storage topics. Furthermore, it offers leads landing on a storage website visibility into nearby facilities, the operator’s available inventory, prices, and available discounts.

Designed for large and multi-facility self-storage operators, Self Storage Manager (“SSM”) offers features such as contactless rentals and payments, lead tracking and management, business intelligence and analytics and more.

The integration combines the AI chatbot and omnichannel experiences of the swivl platform with the property management capabilities of SSM through an application programming interface (API), allowing operators to provide a seamless online reservation and account management experience to consumers.

“Our goal is to find more ways to facilitate contactless transactions for self-storage operators by partnering with companies that offer advanced technology solutions. swivl’s integration with SSM demonstrates our willingness to work with the leading technology companies in the self-storage industry to easily integrate their applications with our property management software so that our mutual clients are able to leverage the best of breed technology solutions. This integration will allow SSM clients to increase revenue, improve customer service and reduce costs,” said Self Storage Manager, Inc.’s President, Rohan Shenoy.

The integration allows swivl to take a consumer’s experience to the next level by updating lead information directly on the property management software, book a reservation, provide location specific available inventory and pricing, and aid in managing a customer’s account. All the while, operators can still rely on their Store Managers or Contact Center agents to provide the human touch with a simple transition to a live chat experience.

“This is a highly anticipated integration among our mutual customers. It has been a pleasure to collaborate with the Self Storage Manager, Inc. team, as they’ve built such a top-notch product,” said Rodolfo Ramirez, Chief Operating Officer at swivl. “Now, operators can leverage the combined benefits of property-management and an always-available digital manager to increase their operational scale and reduce workload for site managers.”

About swivl

swivl augments operating teams to understand what works and automatically tune property-level decisions every day to attract ready-to-lease customers. Operators leverage swivl to power things like digital assistants, online self-service automation, website inventory recommendations, call center routing, and omnichannel experiences. swivl’s leading conversational AI platform averages an 80% automation rate, assisting 50,000 reservations across 2,500 Self Storage locations. For more information about swivl, please visit www.tryswivl.com