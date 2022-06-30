CDE Asia Sponsors the Annual General Body Meeting of MEAI, Hosapete Chapter

Hosapete, India, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — CDE Asia was recently invited to the Annual General Body Meeting of the Mining Engineers’ Association of India (MEAI), BH Chapter on 17th June 2022 at Hotel Malligi, Hosapete. Sri K. Madhusudana, President, MEAI was the Chief Guest at the event.

Mining Engineers’ Association of India (MEAI) proudly represents all professionals serving the minerals and mining industry in India. Having 6,000 members spread in 26 regional chapters across the country, the organization advances the mining community through information exchange, knowledge sharing, and professional development.

Dr. Arabinda Bandyopadhyay, Chief Technologist, CDE Asia presented a paper titled, “Wet Processing of Iron Ore for Sustainable Steel Industries” explaining the concept of “washing” iron ore for greater recovery and higher Fe value. Citing several case studies, Dr. Bandopadhyay demonstrated how the cutting-edge beneficiation process is improving ROI through the supply of washed iron ore, free from contaminants. The presentation was followed by some interesting questions during the Q&A session.

Commenting on the participation, Dr. Bandyopadhyay said, “Washing Iron Ore can bring enormous efficiencies to the Iron and Steel industry and its heartening to see such active participation from an erudite audience. I applaud MEAI for providing a platform for informed debates and deliberations for the holistic improvement of the sector.”

CDE Asia is a global leader in wet processing technology and is constantly innovating to develop new technology addressing the pain points of the mining and metals sector.

