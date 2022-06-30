Renew Digital Announces Distribution Agreement with Align Technology For iTero Certified Pre-Owned Intraoral Scanners

ATLANTA, GA, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Renew Digital has announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN), makers of the Invisalign® system and iTero® intraoral scanners, to help accelerate iTero Certified Pre-Owned (“CPO”) scanner sales in the US. With over 10 years of leadership in the CPO dental imaging arena, this agreement leverages Renew Digital’s proven ability to market and sell dental imaging products through direct and online channels. The iTero Element® Flex Foundation Certified Pre-Owned intraoral scanner is available now through Renew Digital.

“We are very excited to announce our latest agreement with Align Technologies, manufacturer of the Invisalign system and the iTero scanner,” said Bryan Delano, founder of Renew Digital. “We pride ourselves on offering great value on best-of-class technologies to our customers and the iTero Element Flex Foundation Certified Pre-Owned intraoral scanner will be a great addition to our intraoral scanner product line.”

The iTero Certified Pre-Owned program is an initiative developed by Align Technologies to offer an affordable entry to digital intraoral scanning for dental and dental specialty practices. iTero CPO scanners provide the same experience as a new unit, with three years of monthly access that provides software along with a repair and replacement warranty, including support from dedicated iTero technical service and integration teams.

About Renew Digital

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Renew Digital is a leading seller of high-quality certified pre-owned dental imaging equipment. Renew Digital has helped over 4,000 dental and dental specialty practices across the US to buy or sell high-quality used dental imaging equipment including panoramic, cephalometric, and dental cone beam systems as well as intraoral scanners from leading manufacturers. Renew Digital’s team of experts provide a new equipment experience at certified pre-owned pricing, helping guide practices throughout the entire purchase process from removal and installation to customer support and warranty coverage. Visit www.renewdigital.com for more information.