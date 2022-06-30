Plutus Health Inc. Participates in CASP 2022

DALLAS, TX, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Plutus Health, a provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for the healthcare segment, took part in the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) annual conference on May 2 at the Hilton Hotel in Portland.

The CASP is a non-profit organization that provides specialized assistance and organizes peer-directed gatherings for senior and mid-level staff who serve individuals with autism-related disorders.

The conference is for healthcare providers seeking support to enhance billing services and patient engagement. Attendees at the conference were top service providers in the US and specialists with in-depth knowledge of the current challenges in the autism industry and the whole applied behavioral therapy (ABA) sector.

“Our participation in CASP 2022 allowed us to introduce our HIPAA-compliant revenue cycle management outsourcing and end-to-end business solutions to more healthcare providers in the autism segment,” explains Thomas John, CEO of Plutus Health Inc. “We were able to share our unique technology of combining robotic process automation and machine learning to address the most frustrating problems in ABA billing,” he adds.

Plutus Health also discussed different strategies for keeping medical practices financially viable.

“Our robust RCM services can eliminate the interruptions preventing healthcare practitioners from realizing income. We can help them boost their percentage of clean claims and their overall revenue while reducing their overhead costs,” explains John.

Plutus Health has 14 years of experience as a full-cycle technology-driven RCM firm specializing in medical billing, coding, denial management, payment posting, AR follow-up, prior authorizations, out-of-network negotiations, and credentialing. It is SOC2 Certified for data security and compliance. Healthcare organizations interested in learning more about its solutions can find more information on www.plutushealthinc.com.

