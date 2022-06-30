HoduSoft receives a huge response to its innovative UC products at ITEXPO 2022

Denver, USA,2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, an eminent Unified Communication software manufacturer announced its successful participation at ITExpo, 2022. ITExpo is an annual event that took place from 21st June to 24th June at Broward County Convention Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

ITExpo 2022 had been an enriching event that brought together businesses, service providers, IT professionals, emerging startups, SMEs, and other prominent players in the communication technology industry from all across the globe. HoduSoft was glad to avail the opportunity of showcasing their product while discussing the emerging trends and technologies in the field of Unified Communication.

“Paving the path to raising new hopes in business communication technology, HoduSoft was thrilled to exhibit its innovative UC product suite at one of the most well-attended tech events of the year, ITExpo 2022, Florida. The most anticipated annual event, ITExpo, offers a business environment along with insightful conferences on technology. Being acknowledged as the creators of premium unified communications software, we were honored to interact with our clients, prospects, business partners, and our peers. The response of the visitors to our products was overwhelming. We look forward to new collaborations strengthening our global network,” said Kartik Khambhati, co-founder and chief business development officer of the company.

HoduSoft brings a wide array of UC software that caters to the communication and collaboration needs of remote and hybrid model businesses. Enriched with a plethora of features, HoduSoft’s product suite has been redefining and reshaping business communication for multiple global brands. The HoduSoft solutions have also bagged several awards and recognitions vouching for its high rank among its peers. The top-notch unified communication is facilitated through HoduSoft’s products that serve different communication purposes for the business. While HoduCC helps businesses develop stellar customer service, HoduPBX makes collaboration effortless with a robust enterprise phone system for seamless connectivity on a unified platform. Implementing outbound marketing outreach became a matter of clicks with HoduSoft’s voice and SMS broadcasting software HoduBlast. HoduSoft is determined to meet every communication and collaboration need through its premium UC products to reshape business communication for the future.

HoduSoft’s flagship product, HoduCC has been in the limelight over the years for bagging titles like FrontRunner and Category Leader from Gartner. Contributing to the business communication system of reputed global companies, its business network has been expanding over the decade. Today, HoduSoft is serving businesses of all sizes across 40+ countries on 6 continents. Its consistent communication solutions have been revolutionizing the perspective of looking at business. As more and more businesses realize the importance of unified communication, the count of business partners of HoduSoft has been growing. Currently, it is serving over 250+ customers and has tied long-lasting associations with over 75 business partners.

ITExpo is a global networking event that brings together 300+ tech players and 200+ speakers to initiate discussion on emerging unified communication technologies. With several conferences lined up, the event provided the perfect blend of information and entertainment. It was the largest tech super expo that enabled communication technology companies to exhibit their product in a positive business-friend environment.

Source: https://bit.ly/3I4lnuz