Rising Demand From Consumers To Push Sales of Gas Detection Equipment Market : Fact.MR

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The global gas detection equipment market is estimated at USD 1.5 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 2.6 Billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2021A USD 1.4 Billion Market value estimated in 2022E USD 1.5 Billion Market forecast value in 2032F USD 2.6 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 5.3%

Key Segments Covered

By Type :- Fixed Portable

By End User :- Oil & Gas Mining Government & Military Manufacturing Others

By Region :- North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR has profiled the following key gas detection equipment manufacturers in its report are 3M Company, Analytical Technology Inc., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KgaA, Emerson Electric Co., Enmet LLC., ESP SAFETY INC., Fortive Corporation, Gas Measurement Instruments Limited., Gastech Australia Pty Ltd, General Electric Company, Global Detection Systems Corp., Halma plc, Honeywell International Inc., MSA Safety Incorporated, RKI Instruments, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Trolex Ltd and United Technologies Corporation

Key manufacturers are constantly innovating product designs to meet the modern day challenges pertaining to components placement in the engine environment.

Segment Wise Analysis

What Is The Consumption Scenario Of Portable Type Of Gas Detection Equipment?

The rising initiatives to change old and outdated type of gas detection equipment in all the industries including oil & gas and mining sector, which is favoring the progression of this market. Building automation is projected to appear as a key end-use segment for portable type of product. The portable gas detection equipment is estimated to be valued at USD 341 Mn in 2022 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% by the end of 2032.

Which segment as end user is likely to witness accelerated growth?

Oil & gas, manufacturing, and mining are several end use industries with high possibilities of gas leakage, which can result into several destruction to employees and workplace at their respective units. The use of gas detection equipment in oil & gas industries is expected to grow 1.8X, which results to reach the valuation at USD 944 Mn by the end of 2032.

In some serious cases, there is probability of employee’s deaths due to suffocation. In order to minimize or avoid such circumstances, numerous companies around the world are increasing the focus on integrating different safety measures like gas detection equipment. The mining as end users is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the period of 2022-2032.

