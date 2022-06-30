Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers MarketDevelopment History, Current Analysis And Estimated Forecast To 2019- 2029

Thermoplastic copolyester elastomers market witnessed moderate growth in 2018, with demand surpassing 170 thousand tons, according to Fact.MR’s latest study. Thermoplastic copolyester elastomers demand is likely to benefit from broader developments in the automotive industry, especially the growing focus on improving fuel efficiency.

Automotive manufacturers are rapidly moving towards thermoplastic copolyester elastomers for production of new high-temperature resistant air ducts. Thermoplastic copolyester elastomers are also facilitating manufacturers to produce air ducts in a single material and using a single process. Focus on weight and cost reduction, while improving process efficiency are among the key factors that will continue to support adoption of thermoplastic copolyester elastomers in end-use industries.

According to Fact.MR’s study, demand for thermoplastic copolyester elastomers from the automotive industry will also be influenced by growing focus on passenger safety. Governments in various countries have mandated the inclusion of airbags in vehicles. Use of thermoplastic copolyester elastomers as a cost-effective material for airbag manufacturing will create significant opportunities for stakeholders.

The demand for TPC is expected to grow significantly in the US, Europe, and Japan, owing to the rising demand for high-performance materials. Further, China, Brazil, and India hold great potential for thermoplastic copolyester elastomers manufacturers due to the growing automobile market, along with the imposition of emission regulations on the automotive sector. Thermoplastic copolyester elastomers are rapidly replacing rubber and metals in electrical, consumer goods, and medical manufacturing. Medical device manufacturers are shifting towards non-latex solutions, owing to the ever-increasing environmental concerns, biohazard, and skin sensitization issues. This is driving the demand for TPC, replacing other materials such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and silicone rubber used in medical devices.

North America to Remain Lucrative in Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers Market:

North America is witnessing growing demand for thermoplastic copolyester elastomers in the automotive sector in manufacturing lightweight and fuel-efficient cars. Thermoplastic copolyester elastomers are finding significant applications in manufacturing hot charge air ducts and CVJ boots in automobiles.

The report by Fact.MR opines that the demand for thermoplastic copolyester elastomers in North America is expected to exceed 60 thousand tons in 2018. Regulatory requirements are becoming increasingly stringent in automotive, medical, and consumer goods industries in North America. This is driving the demand for recyclable and flexible raw material for manufacturing various products in these industries, thereby, resulting in growing demand for thermoplastic copolyester elastomers.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is also expected to account for significant share in the market owing to stellar growth in China. The automotive and footwear industries in APEJ are among the leading consumers of thermoplastic copolyester elastomers. However, complex production process and high technical requirements is keeping the operating rates at low levels for thermoplastic copolyester elastomers in China.

Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers Market Competition Landscape:

This chapter of the report provides detailed profiles of the leading players in the thermoplastic copolyester elastomers market.

The report offers company share analysis, and a dashboard view of the key players in the thermoplastic copolyester elastomers market. Key developments, product portfolio, new product launches, and key financials of the companies is also provided in this chapter.

Key Segments of Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers Market:

Application CVJ Boots Air Ducts Medical Consumer goods Electrical (wires & cables) Industrial Applications Others

Region North America Latin America Europe Japan APEJ MEA



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers Market Historical volume analysis : The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers Market

: The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers Market Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers Market Category & segment level analysis : Fact. MR’s Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers Market sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.

: Fact. MR’s Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers Market sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level. Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers Market Consumption by demographics: The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers

The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers Post COVID consumer spending on Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers Market: The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior

The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior Manufacturing trend analysis: Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments

Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers Market Merger and acquisition activity: MR’s analysis also includes merger & acquisition activity analysis. Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers Market manufacturers and stakeholders will not only know the recent M&As but also understand its impact on competitive landscape and market share

MR’s analysis also includes merger & acquisition activity analysis. Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers Market manufacturers and stakeholders will not only know the recent M&As but also understand its impact on competitive landscape and market share Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers Market demand by country: The report forecasts Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers Market demand by country for 2022-2032, giving business leaders the insights to know fast-growing, stable, and mature markets

