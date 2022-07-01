The Global Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market Is Estimated At USD 1,349 Million In 2022

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Jul-01— /EPR Network/ —

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has forced several manufacturers and industries to reconsider their operations to gradually recover from losses they will incur over the next few years. The organic chemical industry suffered major setbacks due to production cessation and a shortage of raw materials.

In terms of revenue, the global vinyl flooring plasticizer market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2018-2027. The Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market report explores the factors driving this market and provides forecasts for opportunities that will shape it. Vinyl floor plasticizer market in the future. The Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market report also elucidates the factors hindering the growth of this market along with their impacts in the short, medium and long term. The study includes a sophisticated discussion of general trends in the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market.

The vinyl flooring plasticizer market varies from country to country, but has shown modest or slow growth. In emerging economies including China and India, the vinyl flooring plasticizer market is experiencing high growth. The overall vinyl flooring plasticizer market can be said to be in a moderate growth stage, while the North American and Western European markets are between growth and maturity. In terms of volume, the vinyl floor plasticizer market is expected to reach 1.2 million tonnes by 2027.

Attribute Details Market size value in 2021A USD 1,307 Million Market size value estimated in 2022E USD 1,349 Million Market forecast value in 2032F USD 1,880 Million Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 3.2% Top 5 Companies Market Share ~35% Key Companies Profiled BASF SEUPC GroupExxonMobil CorporationLG Chem LtdEastman Chemical CompanyEvonik Industries AGAekyung Petrochemical Co., Ltd.Nan Ya Plastics CorporationShandong Qilu Plasticizers Co., Ltd.Shandong Hongxin Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Fact.MR estimates vinyl flooring plasticizer market value to reach USD 1,880 Million valuation by 2032 end, and shall account for around 30% of the overall plasticizer sales value during the same period.

Key Segments

By Plasticizer Type Pthalates DINP DIDP DEHP Others Non-Pthalates Benzoates DEHT DINCH Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



