Government Investment In Existing And New Infrastructure Projects Is Driving Growth In The North American Adhesive Market

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Geothermal Heat Pumps. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Geothermal Heat Pumps across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Geothermal Heat Pumps. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Geothermal Heat Pumps

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Geothermal Heat Pumps, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Geothermal Heat Pumps.



Report Attributes Details Anticipated Base Year Value (2021) US$ 60 Billion Expected Market Value (2022) US$ 63 Billion Projected Forecast Value (2032) US$ 102.6 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5% Expected Market Value of the North America Market (2032) 5.5% Anticipated Growth Rate of historical period (2016-2021) 4.8% Major Adhesives Providers 3M

Arkema S.A.

Henkel Corporation

Ashland Inc.

Avery Dennison

BASF SE

Evonik Industries

H.B. Fuller Company

PPG Industries

RPM International Inc.

Sika AG

Wacker Chemie AG

The use of high-performance adhesives in automotive applications for interior and exterior purposes is driving the market growth. Adhesives are finding more applications in the construction industry, which is helping to drive market growth. From 2016 to 2021, the industrial adhesives market grew at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Competitive Landscape The global adhesives market is a cutthroat one. The market is being driven by a shift in preference from traditional methods to high-performance adhesives. This has also resulted in the entry of numerous startups into the global market, increasing its competitiveness. Leading players are increasingly focusing on research and development in order to meet the needs of end-use industries with adhesives suitable for all applications. GE Sealants & Adhesives introduced a new nine-product line of Siliconized Acrylic Latex caulks and sealants in January 2020 to protect painting projects of inside and outside home renovation, including painting & sealing, bath & kitchen, and doors & windows.

Bostik, an adhesive specialist for consumer, construction, and industrial markets launched a modified and innovative silicone sealant for back bedding applications in September 2019.

Huntsman Corporation completed the acquisition of Gabriel Performance Products (Gabriel) from Audax Private Equity in January 2021. Gabriel is a North American specialty chemical manufacturer of specialty additives and epoxy curing agents for the coatings, adhesives, sealants, and composite end markets.

Key Segments Covered in the Adhesives Market Study Adhesives by Type : Water Based Adhesives Solvent Based Adhesives Hot Melt Adhesives Reactive Adhesives Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Other Adhesive Types

Adhesives by Application : Adhesives for Packaging Adhesives for Building/Construction Adhesives for Transportation Adhesives for Footwear & Leather Goods Adhesives for Product Assembly Adhesives for Consumer/DIY Applications Adhesives for Other Applications

Adhesives by Product : Acrylics-based Adhesives Epoxy-based Adhesives Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA)-based Adhesives Polyurethane (PU)-based Adhesives Styrenic Blook-based Adhesives Other Adhesive Products

Adhesives by Region : North America Adhesives Market Europe Adhesives Market Asia Pacific Adhesives Market Latin America Adhesives Market Middle East & Africa Adhesives Market



