Defoamers Market Consumer Behavior Analysis, Product Estimates and Regional Trend, 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 01, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Defoamers Industry Overview

The global defoamers market size is expected to reach USD 5.05 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2030. The growth can be attributed to the rising investment in water treatment operations across the globe. Moreover, an increase in pulp and paper production in developing countries across the globe is predicted to fuel the demand for the product.

Defoamers Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global defoamers market based on product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Water-based, Oil-based, Silicone-based and Others.

The silicone-based segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 35.0% in 2021. This is attributed to the process friendliness of silicone-based defoamers, which enable their usage in several applications.

The water-based segment is predicted to expand at a significant CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of environment-friendly components in them that are biodegradable.

The other types of defoamers include polyethylene glycol and polypropylene glycol copolymers (EO/PO), alkyl polyacrylates, alkyl phosphates, and powder-based defoamers.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Pulp & Paper, Coatings, Agrochemicals, Water Treatment, Food & Beverages and Others

The paper and pulp segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 25.0% in 2021. This is because the product reduces paper breaking, thereby improving the paper machine’s runnability.

The agrochemicals segment is predicted to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.6% in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising demand for high-value crops, coupled with the growing awareness among farmers regarding crop protection.

Defoamers Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Major manufacturers dominate the market with their strong presence in various regions. Few companies are engaged in the downstream application of the product.

Some prominent players in the Defoamers market include

Kemira Oyj

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Ashland Inc.

Bluestar Silicones International

Dow Corning Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Wacker Chemie AG

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

BASF SE

Elementis Plc

Clariant AG

KCC Basildon

Eastman Chemical Company

Synalloy Chemicals

Tiny ChemPro

Trans-Chemco, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Defoamers Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.