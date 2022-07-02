JK2 Founder Paul Holmes announces retirement

APOPKA, FL, 2022-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ — JK2 Construction today announced that its founder, Paul Holmes, will retire at the end of the year. He will move into an advisory role by creating the position of Chairman.

Holmes started JK2 in 1987 with the goal of building a multi-generational business that worked with honesty and integrity always. In 2022, the company is celebrating its 35th year.

“I’m incredibly proud of the business I’m leaving behind,” Holmes said. “Along with my talented team, I have been blessed to build JK2 into a company that has a reputation for excellence working on some of the top projects not just in Central Florida, but in many industries. It’s a legacy I am proud to pass on to the next generation.”

Holmes graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Science with honors in business. After building his own home in Apopka, he realized he had a passion for construction and completed graduate studies at the School of Building Construction.

When he founded JK2 Holmes Constructors, Inc., Holmes was the only employee. His wife, Joan, occasionally stepped in to do the books. But with a focus on exceeding expectations and building relationships, Holmes built JK2 to a multi-million-dollar business with 20 employees.

The company spun off its custom fabrication division into an independent business, JK2 Scenic, in 2017. It has done extensive work at Orlando’s theme parks, as well as for national home builders and has been recognized with numerous awards for construction excellence and business growth.

As Holmes leaves the day-to-day, his brother, Michael Holmes, and longtime partner, Rick Amundson, will lead operations. A new generation is also working in the business; Paul Holmes’ daughter, Julie, leads JK2 Scenic, and Michael’s sons, Tucker and Garrett, help lead JK2 Construction along with Director of Pre-Construction Dan Shaffer and Senior Project Manager Brian Colville.

Paul Holmes will remain as a minor shareholder.

“JK2 is in good hands,” Paul Holmes said. “I know they will continue the work we’ve been doing and continue to raise the bar. I am excited to see how far they will take this company.”

