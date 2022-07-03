Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Will Surge At A CAGR Of 10% During 2021-2031

A recently published Fact.MR report concludes that the market for polymerase chain reaction will surge at a CAGR of 10% from 2021-2031, reaching US$ 12 Bn. The ever proliferating incidences of infectious disease pandemics and epidemics are chiefly driving market growth.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request a sample

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4861

From 2016 to 2020, the global polymerase chain reaction market experienced a noteworthy upsurge, registering a growth rate of 8.4%. A massive demand spike was registered during the COVID-19 pandemic, attributed to the increasing need for detecting infection presence. With nearly 250 million active cases detected as of November 2021, healthcare providers are racing to procure adequate PCR testing kits to provide timely diagnosis.

Researchers are currently emphasizing on pluripotent stem cells for studying genomes and genomic abnormalities. As per a popular 2020 study, current assays are inadequate for regular screening of human pluripotent stem cells genomic integrity. Hence, key medical players are accelerating efforts to develop effective PCR kits to facilitate this process. Furthermore, the amplifying threat of future pandemics will keep PCR testing in high demand.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

PCR reagents anticipated to capture 3/5th of global market demand until 2031

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry to be primary end user, registering a CAGR of 8.6%

Clinical diagnostic labs & hospitals to register a CAGR of approximately 9%

North America to generate 46.2% market revenue for polymerase chain reaction

Asia to be the fastest growing market, registering a CAGR worth 9.7% through 2031

“Rise in the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is projected to push the demand for PCR solutions during the forecast period,” comments a Fact.MR analyst

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4861

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions.

In October 2021, US based Thermo Fisher Scientific, provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, introduced the Applied Biosystem QuantStudio Absolute Q-Digital PCR System, the first fully integrated digital PCR (dPCR) system designed to provide highly accurate and consistent results in genetic analysis and research within 90 minutes.

In March 2021, Agilent Technologies Inc., announced the launch of a real-time reverse transcription (qRT) PCR-based diagnostic kit for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA. The CE-IVD mark is in accordance with the European Union In Vitro Diagnostic Directive 98/79/EC and is available for immediate distribution.

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the polymerase chain reaction market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics from 2021 to 2031.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product (instruments, standard PCR systems, RT PCR systems, digital PCR systems, reagents and consumables) and end user (pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, clinical diagnostics labs and hospitals, academic and research organizations and others) across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

Key players analyzed in the Polymerase Chain Reaction Market study:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Qiagen N.V

Roche Diagnostics

Becton Dickinson & Company (BD)

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers

BioMerieux S.A

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Read Our Latest Article on Healthcare Domain

https://www.factmr.com/article/124/latest-trends-in-the-healthcare-industry-how-has-it-transformed-businesses

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

contact:

21st floor , 136 Sejong-daero,

Seoul,100-768

South Korea

Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Blog URL:https://blog.factmr.com/