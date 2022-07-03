Sales Of Pallet Jacks Segment Is Projected To Expand At The Highest CAGR Of 9% To Reach A Valuation Of Us$ 214 Mn By 2030

Pallet Jack Market By Product (Manual & Powered Pallet Jacks), By End Use (Logistics, Retail, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals), By Capacity, By Region – Global Market Forecast 2030

The global pallet jack market has witnessed rapid growth over the years, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of nearly 9% over the forecast period (2020 to 2030). However, due to the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, the manufacturing sector has taken a hit, and this effect has cascaded on the pallet jack market too. However, production has been revived in a number of regions such as East Asia, Europe, and South Asia. As a result, the pallet jack market is set to reach its original growth pace by the 3rd quarter of 2021.

Prominent Key Players Of The Pallet Jack Market Survey Report:

  • Voltas
  • Godrej
  • Hangcha Group
  • Doosan Industrial Vehicle Co. Ltd.
  • CLARK Material Handling Co., Ltd.
  • Anhui HeLi Co., Ltd.
  • Crown Equipment Corporation

Key Segments of Pallet Jack Market

Fact.MR’s study on the pallet jack market offers information divided into four important segments – product, capacity, end use, and regional analysis. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product

  • Manual Pallet Jacks
  • Powered Pallet Jacks

Capacity

  • Below 2.5 Tons
  • 2.5 to 5 Tons
  • Above 5 Tons

End Use

  • Logistics
  • Retail
  • Manufacturing
  • Food & Beverages
  • Automotive
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Chemicals
  • General Manufacturing
  • Aerospace & Defence

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • MEA

