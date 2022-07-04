What is the breakup of the Downstream Processing market based on the product type?

San Francisco, California , USA, July 04, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Downstream Processing Industry Overview

The global downstream processing market size is expected to reach USD 94.8 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2022 to 2030. The capacity requirements during the development of biologic drugs have changed over the past few years, wherein the demand for manufacturing high-volume products has shifted to developing small-volume, high-potency products. This creates new avenues for single-use technologies. A rise in the utilization of downstream processing techniques for the development of COVID-19 vaccines is a significant factor driving the market. The adoption of small-scale, single-use systems for process development and downstream processing is already high.

Thus, evolutionary changes are expected in the area of single-use technologies for manufacturing small-volume, highly-potent drugs. The development of novel film chemistries, closed systems, automation in clinical-scale single-use systems, and smart sensors are some noteworthy advancements in the field. A rise in applications of downstream processing for the production of biopharmaceuticals is expected to bring growth opportunities to the market. This has also led to an increase in strategic deals and development in the market. For instance, in February 2021, Evozyne, LLC collaborated with a leading rare disorders drug manufacturer for the production and marketing of novel biopharmaceuticals for immune modulation.

Downstream Processing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global downstream processing market based on product, technique, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Chromatography Systems, Filters, Evaporators, Centrifuges, Dryers and Others.

The chromatography systems segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 41.7% in 2021. Continuous R&D activities to improve the efficiency and speed of chromatography systems are anticipated to propel segment growth.

The filters segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. A rise in the utility of filters for viral inactivation is the key factor driving the market for downstream processing.

Based on Technique Insights, the market is segmented into Cell Disruption, Solid-liquid separation, Concentration, Purification by Chromatography and Formulation.

The purification by chromatography segment dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 41.00% in 2021.

The solid-liquid separation segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. There are several advantages of solid-liquid separation, such as it is simple, cost-effective, and well suited for continuous-mode manufacturing.

Based on Application Insights, the market is segmented into Antibiotic Production, Hormone Production, Antibodies Production, Enzyme Production and Vaccine Production.

The antibiotic production application segment dominated the market in 2021 and accounted for the largest share of more than 32.5% of the global revenue.

Downstream Processing Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Companies are increasingly focusing on the development of new products for downstream processing.

Some prominent players in the global Downstream Processing market include

GE Healthcare

Merck KGaA

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Repligen

3M Company

Eppendorf AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Corning Corporation

Lonza Group Ltd

Dover Corporation

Ferner PLC

Ashai Kasei

