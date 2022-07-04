Global Sales Of Top Wear Badminton Apparel Are Expected To Reach US$ 11.72 Bn In 2022 – Fact.MR Study

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Jul-04— /EPR Network/ —

Fact.MR recently published the global badminton apparel market research report for the forecast period 2022-2032. According to the study, the market is poised to expand rapidly at around 11% CAGR, surpassing a revenue share of US$ 33 Bn by 2032. Manufacturers are majorly reliant on surging badminton popularity across prominent markets to further their gains.

From 2017 to 2021, sales of badminton apparel surged at a CAGR of 10%. Prospects temporarily contracted during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, as imposition of lockdowns led to cessation of outdoor commercial sporting events, leading to postponement of badminton matches. At the same time, personal grade apparel sales surged as people began engaging in sporting activities to remain fit.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global badminton apparel market to be valued at US$ 11.72 Bn by 2022-end

Top wear badminton apparel sales to surge at an 11% value CAGR until 2032

40% of total badminton apparel revenue to be contributed by natural fiber-based material

U.S to be the dominant badminton apparel market, accumulating a market share of 35%

China to experience considerable incline, registering a CAGR of 12% from 2022-2032

U.K to accrue significant market gains, accumulating a revenue share of 32%

“Owing to the rising popularity of the sports and the increasing participation of women in the sport, the demand for natural fiber badminton apparel is increasing in the market, “says Fact.MR

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers are collaborating with sports teams in different countries to deepen market penetration.

In April 2021, YONEX Co. Ltd. announced a 5-year long partnership with the Malaysia National Badminton Team wherein the company will supply badminton equipment and apparel for the Malaysia Open, Malaysia Masters, and Malaysia International Challenge respectively

In March 2021, Victor Rackets International Corporation extended its contract with Badminton Denmark (BD) to supply essential badminton apparel and equipment for the next 8 years, including jerseys to Team Denmark.

Key Segments Covered in the Top Wear Badminton Apparel Industry Analysis

By Product Top Wear Top Wear Badminton Apparel Badminton Jackets Badminton Sports Bras Badminton Sweatshirts Badminton Track Suits Badminton T-Shirt & Tees Bottom Wear Top Wear Badminton Apparel Badminton Pants & Trousers Badminton Shorts & Tights Badminton Skirts Badminton Footwear Others

By Material Top Wear Badminton Apparel Made from Natural Fabric Top Wear Badminton Apparel Made from Synthetic Fabric

By Distribution Channel Online Top Wear Badminton Apparel Sales e-Commerce Websites Company-owned Websites Offline Top Wear Badminton Apparel Sales Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Specialty Stores Other Retail Stores



