The Global Manual Sewing Machine Industry To Expand 1.5x From 2022 To 2032

The global manual sewing machine market is anticipated to reach over US$ 5 billion valuation by 2031, expanding at a steady CAGR of around 4% over the next ten years, as per a latest report published by award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR. Extensive uptake across the apparel industry is attributed as the chief market growth driver.

Historically, the market accrued significant gains, largely on the back of relevant developments, including integration of key technologies such as AI, IoT, and additive manufacturing. Rising demand for streamlining production cycles across the apparel industry has largely sustained these aforementioned developments in recent years. Moreover, these advancements have helped usher in flexibility across operations.

In October 2020, Singer Corporation introduced a brand-new range of heavy-duty computerized sewing machines. This heavy-duty computerized collection has the ability to tackle thicker fabrics such as leather and denim. Similarly, Usha International launched six new sewing machines in January 2021 to further strengthen its existing portfolio, including the Usha Quilt Magic, Design Craft, and Sew Magic, which are computerized and offer high speed and precision to aid both, novice and expert sewers.

Manual Sewing Machine Market Value (2021) US$ 3.3 Bn Value CAGR (2031) 4.2% CAGR Manual Sewing Machine Market Value (2031) US $5 Bn Segment To Capture Total Market Revenue 45%

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global manual sewing machine market is anticipated to add 1.5x value by 2031

By product, industrial sewing machines to account for around 40% market demand

Computerized sewing machines gathering momentum, accounting for 45% of global revenue

Apparel manufacturing to remain primary application, surging at 4% CAGR

U.S to emerge as an opportunistic landscape, accounting for 2 out of 5 manual sewing machine sales

China to be the dominant manual sewing machine market, generating 43% of global revenue

“With deepening automation penetration, sewing technologies are taking a turn for the better, streamlining industrial workflows and accruing major cost benefits- a trend being capitalized upon by key market players,” comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Manual Sewing Machine Market – Competitive Landscape

Offering new products to broaden clientele, collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions comprise some of the core expansion strategies incorporated by key manual sewing machine manufacturers. Notable developments are as follows:

In January 2019, USHA International strengthened its manual sewing machine range with the launch of Usha Janome–The Usha Memory Craft 15000 with Digitizer MBX. The machine runs embroidery at a speed of 1000 stiches per minute, equipped with the Digitizer MBX software for creating customised embroidery designs

In May 2021, PFAFF Industries unraveled its KSL KL 500 robot units for robot-supported production of application-specific decorative seams in the automotive interior sector. These 3D sewing cells are used in automotive dashboard production plants

Key Segments Covered

Product Domestic Sewing Machines Industrial Sewing Machines Flatbed Sewing Machines Cylinder Bed Sewing Machines Post Bed Sewing Machines Others

Mode of Operation Manual Sewing Machines Mechanical Sewing Machines Electronic Sewing Machines Computerized Sewing Machines Automated Sewing Machines Overlock Sewing Machines

Application Sewing Machines for Apparel Manufacturing Embroidery Sewing Machines Sewing Machines for Non-apparel Manufacturing Bags Car Upholstery Furniture Clothing Others

End Use Residential Sewing Machines Commercial Sewing Machines Industrial Sewing Machines

Distribution Channel Sewing Machines Sold through Online Channels E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites Sewing Machines Sold through Offline Channels Specialty Stores Hypermarkets & Departmental Stores Others



Why choose Fact.MR?

