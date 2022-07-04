Demand for BRCA Tests for Breast Cancer Diagnostics is Anticipated to be the Most Prominent in the Marketplace

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ —

250 Pages Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Survey by Fact MR

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Breast Cancer Diagnostics to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Breast Cancer Diagnostics market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

A recently revised survey on the breast cancer diagnostics market by Fact.MR predicts demand to rise at a healthy CAGR of around 7% over the decade. The survey also states that, the global breast cancer diagnostics market was valued at around US$ 4 Bn in 2020, and is slated to expand almost 2X by 2031.

Global Market CAGR (2021-2031) 7% North America Revenue Share (2020) 45% Global Market Value (2020) US$ 4 Bn Hospital-associated Labs Market Share (2020) 50%

Key Segments of Breast Cancer Diagnostics Industry Survey

· By Test Type:

CA Tests for Breast Cancer BRCA Test for Breast Cancer ER & PR Test for Breast Cancer CEA Test for Breast Cancer KRAS Mutation Test for Breast Cancer HER 2 Test for Breast Cancer PSA Test for Breast Cancer EGFR Mutation Test for Breast Cancer Immunohistochemistry for Breast Cancer Others



· By End User:

Hospital Associated Labs Independent Diagnostic Laboratories Cancer Research Institutes Others



Competitive Landscape

Prime providers of breast cancer diagnostics are striving to come up with diagnostic solutions that offer early detection of breast cancer. Key market players are also investing in the research & development of diagnostic solutions that are fast, accurate, and cost-efficient.

Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, in September 2021, launched the first-of-its-kind breast cancer helpline, set up by the Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation. This is a new step for the nation to spread awareness about breast cancer.

Elizabeth Hurley, actress and model, launched a cancer support center in London in September 2021, ahead of the cancer awareness month. The support centre was named Future Dreams House.

In October 2021, to increase awareness about breast cancer, WellSpan Health and Capital Blue Cross, in collaboration, launched a mobile mammography motor coach, which is in accordance with their goal to increase screening for breast cancer across five countries.

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, recently updated its analysis on the breast cancer diagnostics market which was valued at around US$ 4 Bn in 2020. The latest in-depth analysis suggests that the global market is expected to expand at a robust CAGR of around 7% over the next ten years.

In 2021, WHO stated that, globally, breast cancer is the most common type of cancer, with as much as more than 2.3 Mn new cases being recorded. This increasing instance of breast cancer is largely shaping demand for breast cancer diagnostics. Rising awareness about breast cancer via various government initiatives and various cancer organizations is boosting market growth.

Demand for cost-effective, technologically advanced, efficient, and accurate diagnostic solutions is anticipated to be a major trend in the industry over the decade. Imaging and screening technologies are majorly shaping the diagnostics industry, as their popularity and adoption is increasing. Cost-effective diagnostic solutions in emerging and developing economies such as India and Brazil are anticipated to drive market expansion.

Breast cancer diagnostic providers are focusing on developing new instruments and devices that facilitate the early detection of breast cancer, which is vital in combating the disease effectively. Investments in research are also anticipated to see a major increase over the next ten years as focus is on treating and combating breast cancer.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for breast cancer diagnostics to rise at healthy CAGR of nearly 7% over the decade.

Rising demand for affordable and cost-effective solutions in emerging nations such as India and Brazil expected to drive demand.

Global breast cancer diagnostics market raked in revenue worth US$ 4 Bn in 2020.

India and China expected to lead demand for breast cancer diagnostics in Asia Pacific.

Hospital-associated labs accounted for nearly 50% market share in 2020.

In terms of revenue, North America held around 45% share of global market in 2020.

“Rising number of active breast cancer cases is a major concern across the globe, and non-existence of early diagnostic solutions is a major factor influencing the landscape,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

