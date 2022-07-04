Polyurethane Dispersion Market To Register Substantial Expansion By 2021 – 2031

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of polyurethane dispersion across the globe. A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of polyurethane dispersion during the forecast period.

Sustainable packaging has become the need of the hour in recent years on account of rising demand for compostable raw materials. Future development of bio-degradable packaging material is expected to be highly reliant on improved adhesives, which, in turn, are dependent on water-based polyurethane dispersion. Besides, use of a multitude of variants of plastics in modern cars needs superior adhesion for a smoother appeal, which requires automakers to trace back the adhesive manufacturing technology of their raw material suppliers. These factors promise significant opportunities on offer for polyurethane dispersion manufacturers.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the global polyurethane dispersion (PUD) market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 1.9 Bn by the year 2021, and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of close to 8% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5770

Polyurethane Dispersion Market – Scope Of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the polyurethane dispersion market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of polyurethane dispersion.

The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, cost structure analysis, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies operating in the polyurethane dispersion market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape:

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of polyurethane dispersion, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the manufacturing of polyurethane dispersion has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5770

Key Market Segments Covered In Polyurethane Dispersion Market:

By Component Water-based Polyurethane Dispersion Solvent-based Polyurethane Dispersion

By Application Polyurethane Dispersion in Paints and Coatings Polyurethane Dispersion in Adhesives and Sealants Polyurethane Dispersion in Leather Finishing Polyurethane Dispersion in Textile Finishing Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



Key Reports from Market Study:

In 2020, South Asia and East Asia together accounted for over 50% revenue of the global polyurethane dispersion market.

The market in South Asia is estimated to grow nearly threefold from 2021 to 2031.

Water-based polyurethane dispersion accounts for over 55% of the global market revenue.

The market is expected to generate over US$ 1.2 Bn revenue from leather finishing applications.

The global market is moderately concentrated, where companies such as BASF, Bayer, The Dow Chemical Company, Alberdingk Boley, and Covestro account for a majority of the market share.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5770

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com