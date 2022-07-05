New eLearning Platform Founded To Benefit Entrepreneurs

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Jul-05 — /EPR Network/ — Netpreneur Club has today announced the launch of their elearning platform which is aimed at supporting small business sector. The platform aims to help and support established small businesses at the early stages of their business life by video coaching as well as by other practical digital learning material .

The elearning platform features exclusive video lessons of some of the UK’s successful entrepreneurs and business trainers including Richard McMunn, Claire Perry-Louise and Dr. Hemmel Amrania. The trainers give special advice and also insights to topics they teach and some struggles they overcame when starting their own business. Students who get access to the elearning portal get coaching for over 4 hours. In addition, there is helpdesk available providing support, if the learners experience a problem or they have a question in mind when using the platform.

Commenting on the announcement, Netpreneur Club’s founder Reima Petramaa said:

“I am very pleased to announce the launch of our elearning platform which is the result of the hard work. The elearning is based on membership of this club. It will meet the need of people who like to find affordable online training in the specific field. By this way learners can improve their knowledge, expertise and skills wherever they are. This in turn help them achieve set goals.

The elearning platform is available on desktops, laptops, tablets and smartphones both on Windows and Apple operating systems. New elearning courses will be added to the platform in the near future. Currently, the price of one elearning course is $197. There is over 4 hours of training and a chance to download all the learning content in PDF and DOCX format. All the courses are available in English language.

